Job summary

This role is focused on partnering with one or two Mobility & Convenience Europe leadership team members who have functions across Europe (c.50% of time) (there are people & culture support in each of the countries to draw on). This includes delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals and providing broad spectrum of activities based on sophisticated experience in this field, ensuring consistent and effective delivery of initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, BP policy and standard methodology.



Project (c.50%) Working with VP P&C M&C Europe on strategic, Europe or bp wide projects. For example:

Project Barista: as we scale and redefine our convenience business we also need to set our people and culture team up to support this growth (e.g. what does our talent offer look like globally, what does our Employee Value proposition look like). This role would be the Europe lead on this project.

Strategic early careers review: with our shift in strategy we need to resolve our strategy for early careers.

Brilliant retail operations programme – partnering with the learning team to build and deliver the best results for the programme’.

Talent lead for M&C Europe - leading the talent agenda for M&C Europe

Key Accountabilities:



Inputs to the development of the Europe M&C people strategy aligned to bp group people plan and implements for own client group.

Maintains a deep understanding of the business and focuses on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate.

Acts as a mentor to leaders supporting them to drive commitment and engagement in their teams.

Ensures that diversity and inclusion have a great foundation and are supported throughout all people management activity.

Drives talent management for the business, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values, and ensuring implementation of focused talent management processes that are aligned to business priorities and objectives, supervising their impact on organisational effectiveness.

Enables a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, leading the delivery of integrated reward/recognition solutions to the business and overseeing the annual reward process.

Project lead or product owner for strategic projects across Europe and bp – scoping out projects, being clear on the problem we are trying to solve, partner management and project planning/time management.

Ensures personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and provides an outstanding display of BP's Values & Behaviours.



Essential Experience and Job Requirements



The candidate must have experience in a leading retail organisation and ideally combined with a consultancy background.

Experience leading people projects.

Validated strategic business partnering capability and experience; strategic talent management, ER, change management, and organisational development, coaching and driving dedication, track record of effective strategic partnering and executive level coaching, proven ability to apply business insight and clearly link value to business results, experience of organisational change management and working in a matrixed organization, and working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations.



Education and additional information



Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.

Advanced/Master's degree in Human Resources or MBA, experience working with agile methodologies (scrum, kanban, design thinking, etc.), experience supporting a retail business; professional certification(s) in Human Resources

European experience: exposure to European markets