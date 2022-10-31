Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry.



As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.





About the opportunity:



We are now looking for a People & Culture (P&C) Partner, who will be supporting employees and line managers to deliver rapid growth in our global offshore wind business by enabling the business to achieve its goals, with engaged, high-performing teams.



In particular, as the successful candidate, you will be supporting our Offshore Wind business to achieve rapid growth as we look to reimagine energy for people and the planet. You will provide P&C support for a broad spectrum of activities based on advanced experience in this field and skilled judgement, ensuring consistent and effective delivery of P&C initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, bp policy and best practice.



The role will be based in the United Kingdom - Sunbury office, and we're embracing the hybrid working solution, meaning this position would be split between remote and office working.

What you will deliver:



In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:



People fundamentals

Develop and build rapidly scaling organisations through strong talent plans and local engagement

Partner with senior executives and play a key role in developing a new business area for bp

Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure HR operations in support of the business

Ensure health, safety & duty of care for our people

Provide business facing HR consultation and advice to senior leadership and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases, and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the P&C people plan and supported throughout all people management activity

Partner closely with other P&C advisors and Centres of Expertise to agree and define product outcomes, and activity prioritization, employee development, performance management, coaching, etc.

Leverage best practices and identify efficiencies and opportunities for synergies by connecting across P&C teams

Ensure personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and provides an exemplary display of bp's Values & Behaviours



Right people, right place, right time

Create & sustain an effective organisation to support delivery of business strategy, and focus on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate

Support the Talent Acquisition team to attract, select and retain the right people from the internal and external market, demonstrating our compelling employer brand

Support the development of a strategic talent plan for the business, working in partnership with the talent team to ensure it is aligned to business strategy and taking into account the external environment

Drive talent management initiatives, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values



Environments where people & performance thrive

Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, managing the delivery of integrated solutions to the business and overseeing the ongoing and annual reward processes

Drive engagement with our people from their very first interaction with bp

Leverage agile methodologies to maximize value to end customer





What you will need to be successful:



You will have a Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.



As the successful candidate, it would also be essential that you have:

Extensive experience in Human Resources ideally with specific experience in Offshore Wind, including providing HR support to major offshore wind construction projects and operational portfolios

Strategic business partnering experience providing business driven insights to support decision making

Strong capability in developing local talent initiatives and providing support to teams who are rapidly scaling and developing

Excellent problem-solving experience and ability to manage significant change and transformation

Strong ER experience, ideally including knowledge and experience with works councils



It would be ideal that you have:

Ability to deliver value through agile work practices

Strong willingness to challenge established practices and offer new solutions if needed

Great communication skills and the ability to influence key senior stakeholders





Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!