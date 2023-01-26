Job summary

People & culture discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people, and so can you. Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and our planet.



We are now seeking a P&C Partner to join our growing team at bp. The successful applicant will be responsible for supporting employees and line managers within one of bp’s businesses, defining and delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals. The role will involve providing P&C support for a broad spectrum of activities based on advanced experience in this field and skilled judgement, ensuring consistent and effective delivery of P&C initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, bp policy and best practice.



At bp, our P&C business partners are an integrated discipline – moving between businesses, teams and projects takes place flexibly based on business need, activity flow and each partner’s development needs and readiness for new experiences.



About You:

• Significant experience in Human Resources with a strong ambition to develop and grow within the organisation

• Proven capability and experience in strategic talent management, employee relations, change management and organizational development.

• Strong leadership capability and a role-model of best practices in building capability, coaching and driving high performance.

• Track record of effective strategic partnering and executive level coaching.

• Strong business acumen with ability to link value to business results.

• Experience with organizational change and working in a matrixed organization and working knowledge of local labour legislation and regulations.

• Ability to commit to a hybrid working model between Perth CBD, Kwinana and home as required.



The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• We aim to provide broad growth opportunities in both standard partnering roles and project delivery.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

