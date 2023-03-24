P&C Partner, Castrol

Job summary

Responsible for supporting employees and line managers within Castrol India limited in the designated teams. The role is to partner with line managers to deliver the full people plan in support of the business delivery. Whilst experience of the full employee lifecycle is required, for this role particular focus lies in the areas of capability talent management, employee engagement, DE&I and coaching/developing and working with the other centre of expertise in the P&C wider team The role holder may operate as a member of a business leadership team, providing business driven insights to support decision making and resolve appropriate global / business wide interventions. They may also act as coach to that team, and a champion for team effectiveness and ‘who we are’. They will also support and work in partnership with other senior business partners in the delivery of P&C initiatives for the business.



Key Accountabilities



Develop a deep understanding of the business they support and focuses on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate.



Partners closely with business partners across enablers, businesses and geographies to agree and define product outcomes/what success looks like for deliverables Delivers people & culture advisory support to leaders and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the business’ people plan and supported throughout all people management activity.



Partners to drive talent management initiatives, enabling people to build the capabilities our business needs for growth and ensuring implementation of focused talent management processes that are aligned to business priorities and objectives, auditing their impact on organisational effectiveness.



Enables a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, leading the delivery of integrated reward/recognition solutions to the business and coordinating the annual reward process.



Drives the appropriate behaviors to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture, whilst shares information, provides coaching to other team members in partnership with appropriate product owner/activity manager. leads and supports the roll out and embedding of key people process and related



Key capabilities



Partnering with the business & coaching for success Proactive talent management & Employee relations Willingness to challenge established practices and offer new solutions if needed Fantastic communication skills and the ability to influence key senior stake-holders Strong stakeholder management skills, offering solutions to meet organisational needs



Strong capability in building influential relationships internally (with P&C business partners, other functional leaders, business leaders and board members) and externally



Excellent communication skills, including verbal, written, formal and informal communication with executive presence Progressive thinking attitude Our values always putting our people first, understanding and responding to their needs, supporting their health, wellbeing and recognizing them for excellent work hiring and developing versatile people and empowering them to progress enabling an inclusive and agile culture, where our teams thrive and make valuable contributions creating energizing workplaces that enable collaboration and innovation.



Essential education: Masters degree or equivalent in Human Resources.



Essential experience and job requirements: Long term experience in Human Resources, validated capability and experience in strategic talent management, ER, change management, and organisational development. Track record of effective strategic partnering and executive level coaching, with confirmed ability to apply business insight and clearly link value to business results. Experience with organisational change and working in a matrixed organization and solid understanding of local labor legislation and regulations. Desirable criteria Experience working with agile methodologies (scrum, kanban, design thinking, etc.

