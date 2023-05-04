P&C Partner and BA to VP P&C, Castrol

Job summary

This is a dual business partnering and business advisor to VP P&C ,Castrol role. The balance between the roles shifts from 50-50 to 70-30 depending on the strategic shifts and key activities taking place within the Castrol organisation. The role sits on Castrol P&C Leadership Team.



The business partner will be responsible for supporting employees (within Global Marine and Energy, a population of about 150) and line managers, defining and delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, with engaged, high-performing teams. Provides people & culture (P&C) support for a broad spectrum of activities based on advanced experience in this field and skilled judgement, ensuring consistent and effective delivery of P&C initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, BP policy and best practice.



The role holder operates as a member of a business and P&C leadership team acting as a strategic business partner providing business driven insights to support decision making and determine appropriate global / business wide interventions. They also act as coach to that team, and a champion for team effectiveness, and bp’s Who we Are beliefs.



P&C PARTNER KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:





People fundamentals

Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure HR operations in support of the business

Ensure health, safety & duty of care for our people

Provide analytics and insights to make robust people and business decisions

Provide business facing HR consultation and advice to senior leadership and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases, and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the P&C people plan and supported throughout all people management activity.

Develops a deep understanding of the business and the people they support

Partners closely with other P&C advisors and Centres of Expertise to agree and define product outcomes, and activity prioritization, employee development, performance management, coaching, etc.

Leverages best practices and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for synergies by connecting across P&C teams

Ensures personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and provides an exemplary display of bp's Who we Are beliefs

Create & sustain an effective organisation to support delivery of business strategy, and focuses on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate

Support the Talent Acquisition team to attract, select and retain the right people from the internal and external market, demonstrating our compelling employer brand

Support the development of a strategic talent plan for the business, working in partnership with the talent team to ensure it is aligned to business strategy and taking into account the external environment

Drives talent management initiatives, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values

Right people, right place, right time

Environments where people & performance thrive:

Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, managing the delivery of integrated solutions to the business and overseeing the ongoing and annual reward processes.

Drive engagement with our people from their very first interaction with bp.

Leverages agile methodologies to maximize value to end customer (business leaders, and employees).

Lead working groups in co-creating fit-for-purpose HR solutions, products, and services with subject-matter experts

Maximise the VP’s impact in meeting / events by organising and preparing for key meetings and providing preparation materials (briefings, presentations etc.)

Support the VP in the overall management and performance of P&C Castrol, whilst anticipating, responding and integrating input and direction to functional activities

Provide the VP with insights, feedback and pulse of the Function; interface with line peers to improve alignment

Facilitating leadership team meetings by creating and maintaining the forward agenda, providing materials in advance of meetings, managing adherence to the agenda, capturing action items and following up on status

Plan and manage the VP’s yearly plan of meetings, events and regional visits aligning with bp activity and priorities.

Partner with the leadership team to communicate and enable the performance management of the organisation, including Townhalls, Webcasts, Performance Reviews, Leadership Team (LT) meeting and events, including the development of materials and agenda

Act as a liaison by establishing relationships with the Leadership Team to ensure connectivity in support of overall business objectives.

Network amongst the COE as well as others to connect ideas and bring them into action.

Work closely with Personal Assistant to prioritise calendar, time and agenda for the VP office

Partnering with the business & coaching for success

Proactive talent management & Employee relations

Delivering value through agile work practices & digitally enabled

Willingness to challenge established practices and offer new solutions if needed

Delivering through bp’s Who we Are beliefs

Great communication skills and the ability to influence key senior stakeholders

BUSINESS ADVISOR KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:Another primary objective of this P&C Partner role is to make the Vice President (VP) P&C, Castrol more effective. The role holder will be expected to build relationships across all levels of the organisation to enable efficient running of the VP’s office. A strong candidate will demonstrate the ability to perform a wide variety of duties, ability to work well with others, prioritise work and deliver completed tasks in an accurate, high quality and timely manner.Key capabilitiesESSENTIAL EDUCATION:Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:Significant experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in strategic talent management, ER, change management, and organisational development. Strong leadership capability and a role-model of best practices in building capability, coaching and driving high performance. Track record of effective strategic partnering and executive level coaching, with demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results. Experience with organisational change and working in a matrixed organization and working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations. Speaks English.