P&C Senior Advisor

Job summary

Responsible for supporting employees and line managers within our biofuels and midstream businesses, delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, with engaged, successful teams. Provides people & culture (P&C) support for a broad spectrum of activities using sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, line manager support for critical 'moments that matter' and project delivery in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, BP policy and standard methodology.

The role holder may operate as a member of a business leadership, providing business driven insights to support decision making and resolve appropriate global / business wide interventions. They also act as coach to that team, and a champion for team effectiveness, values & behaviours and leadership expectations. They will support and work in partnership with other senior business partners in the delivery of P&C initiatives for that business.

At bp our P&C business partners are an integrated team. Movement between businesses, teams, and projects, takes place flexibly based on business need, activity flow, and each partner’s development needs and readiness for new experiences. We aim to provide broad growth opportunities in both standard partnering roles and delivery. This based in the UK role will support the Customer & Products business entity, home to our biofuels, midstream, lubricants, aviation, mobility & convenience, and EV businesses. At the heart of the energy transition, this role will help identify, build and place the capability needed for our emerging biofuels business, and current midstream business.