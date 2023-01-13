P&C Senior Advisor

Job summary
Responsible for supporting employees and line managers within our biofuels and midstream businesses, delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, with engaged, successful teams. Provides people & culture (P&C) support for a broad spectrum of activities using sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, line manager support for critical 'moments that matter' and project delivery in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, BP policy and standard methodology.
The role holder may operate as a member of a business leadership, providing business driven insights to support decision making and resolve appropriate global / business wide interventions. They also act as coach to that team, and a champion for team effectiveness, values & behaviours and leadership expectations. They will support and work in partnership with other senior business partners in the delivery of P&C initiatives for that business.
At bp our P&C business partners are an integrated team. Movement between businesses, teams, and projects, takes place flexibly based on business need, activity flow, and each partner’s development needs and readiness for new experiences. We aim to provide broad growth opportunities in both standard partnering roles and delivery. This based in the UK role will support the Customer & Products business entity, home to our biofuels, midstream, lubricants, aviation, mobility & convenience, and EV businesses. At the heart of the energy transition, this role will help identify, build and place the capability needed for our emerging biofuels business, and current midstream business.
Key accountabilities:
People's fundamentals
- Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure HR operations in support of overall operation
- Ensure health, safety & duty of care for our people
- Provide analytics and insights to make robust people and business decisions
- Provide business facing HR consultation and advice to senior leadership and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and mentoring to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases, and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the P&C people plan
- Develops a deep understanding of the business and the people they support
- Partners closely with other P&C advisors and Centres of Expertise to agree and define product outcomes, and activity prioritization, employee development, performance management.
- Uses standard processes and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for alliances by connecting across P&C teams
- Ensures personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes and provides an exemplary display of bp's "Who we are" framework.
Right people, right place, right time
- Create & sustain an effective organisation to support delivery of business strategy, and focuses on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives
- Support the Talent Acquisition team to attract, select and retain the right people from the internal and external market
- Support the development of a strategic talent plan for the business, working in partnership with the talent team to ensure it is aligned to business strategy and external environment
- Drives talent management initiatives, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values
Environments where people & performance thrive
- Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks and overseeing the ongoing and annual reward processes.
- Drive engagement with our people from their very first interaction with bp.
- Demonstrates agile methodologies to enhance value to end customer
Key capabilities
- Partnering with the business & coaching for success
- Proactive talent management & Employee relations
- Delivering value through agile work practices & digitally enabled
- Growth mindset
- Change management
- Willingness to challenge established practices and offer new solutions if needed
- Delivering through bp "Who we are" & bp leadership expectations
- Great communication skills and the ability to influence key senior stake-holders
Essential education:
MBA or Master’s/Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.
Essential experience and job requirements:
Usually requires experience in Human Resources, validated capability and experience in delivering talent management, ER, change management, and organisational development. Demonstrated leadership skills with the ability to build capability, track record of effective partnering, consider business needs, link value to business results. Experience with organizational change and working in a matrixed organisation and working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations
Desirable:
Experience working with agile methodologies (scrum, kanban, design thinking, etc.
Professional certification(s) in Human Resources.
Diversity Statement:
At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.