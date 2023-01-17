P&C Senior Advisor

Job summary

Responsible for supporting employees and line managers within projects, one of bp’s significant growth businesses. Projects is a technical enabler within production & operations. It’s the centre of projects expertise for the company with the ambition to deliver projects for bp that build a better future for people and the planet. This is achieved by fully integrating across bp’s business groups and developing an inclusive community of project professionals fully focused on best-in-class safety and operational performance.

The role of the P&C Advisor is to partner with line managers to deliver the full people plan in support of the business delivery. Whilst experience of the full employee lifecycle is required, for this role particular focus lies in the areas of capability and resource planning, talent management, employee engagement and DE&I.

The role holder may operate as a member of a business leadership team, providing business driven insights to support decision making and resolve appropriate global / business wide interventions. They may also act as mentor to that team, and a champion for team effectiveness and ‘who we are’. They will also support and work in partnership with other senior business partners in the delivery of P&C initiatives for the business.

About the team: the projects P&C team is a global team with team members based in the UK, US, Trinidad, Indonesia and Azerbaijan. This role is UK based.