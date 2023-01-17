P&C Senior Advisor

Key accountabilities:
- Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure P&C operations in support of the business
- Ensure health, safety & duty of care for our people
- Provide analytics and insights to make robust people and business decisions
- Provide business facing P&C consultation and advice to senior leadership and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases, and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the P&C people plan and supported throughout all people management activity.
- Develops a deep understanding of the business and the people they support
- Partners closely with other P&C advisors and Centres of Expertise to agree and define product outcomes, and activity prioritization, employee development, performance management, coaching, etc.
- Leverages standard processes and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for alliances by connecting across P&C teams
- Create & sustain an effective organisation to support delivery of business strategy, and focuses on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate
- Support the Talent Acquisition team to attract, select and retain the right people from the internal and external market, demonstrating our compelling employer brand
- Support the development of a strategic talent plan, working in partnership with the talent team to ensure it is aligned to business strategy and taking into account the external environment, location strategy, mobilization of expats and redeployment of existing talent
Environments where people & performance thrive
- Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, managing the delivery of integrated solutions to the business and coordinating the ongoing and annual reward processes.
- Drive engagement with our people from their very first interaction with bp.
- Uses agile methodologies to enhance value to end customer (business leaders, and employees).
Key capabilities
- Partnering with the business & coaching for success
- Proactive Talent Management & Employee relations
- Delivering value through agile work practices & digitally enabled
- Willingness to challenge established practices and offer new solutions if needed
- Fantastic communication skills and the ability to influence key senior stake-holders
Our Values
- always putting our people first, understanding and responding to their needs, supporting their health, wellbeing and recognizing them for great work
- hiring and developing versatile people and empowering them to progress
- enabling an inclusive and agile culture, where our teams thrive and add new value
- developing leaders who continuously learn, put others first and enable everyone to be at their best
Essential education:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.
Essential experience and job requirements:
Experience in Human Resources, validated capability and experience in delivering talent management, ER, change management, and organisational development. Validated leadership skills with the ability to build capability, coach and drive dedication, track record of effective partnering, consider business needs and link value to business results.
Diversity Statement:
At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.