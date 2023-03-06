P&C Senior Advisor

Key accountabilities:
- Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure HR operations in support of the business
- Provide analytics and insights to make robust people and business decisions
- Provide business facing HR consultation and advice to senior leadership and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases, and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the P&C people plan
- Partners closely with other P&C advisors and Centres of Expertise to agree and define product outcomes, activity prioritization, employee development, etc.
- Ensures personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and provides an exemplary display of bp's and Who we Are beliefs
Right people, right place, right time
- Create & sustain an effective organisation to support delivery of business strategy, and focuses on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives.
- Support the Talent Acquisition team to attract, select and retain the right people from the internal and external market, demonstrating our compelling brand
- Support the development of a strategic talent plan for the business, working in partnership with the talent team to ensure it is aligned to business
- Drives talent management initiatives, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values
Environments where people & performance thrive
- Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, managing the delivery of integrated solutions to the business.
- Drive engagement with our people from their very first interaction with bp.
- Brings to bear agile methodologies to increase value to end customer (business leaders, and employees).
- Lead working groups in co-creating fit-for-purpose HR solutions, products, and services with subject-matter experts
Key capabilities
- Partnering with the business & coaching for success
- Proactive talent management & Employee relations
- Delivering value through agile work practices & digitally enabled
- Willingness to challenge established practices and offer new solutions if needed
- Great communication skills and the ability to influence key senior stake-holders
Join us and work closely with our business by:
- always putting our people first, understanding and responding to their needs
- hiring and developing versatile people and empowering them to progress
- enabling an inclusive and agile culture, where our teams thrive and contribute
- creating energizing workplaces that enable collaboration and innovation.
Essential experience and job requirements:
Relevant experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in delivering talent management, ER, change management, and organisational development. Demonstrated leadership skills with the ability to build capability and coach.
Desirable criteria
Experience working with agile methodologies
Professional certification(s) in Human Resources.
MBA or Master’s degree relevant for Humana Resources
Diversity Statement:
At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.