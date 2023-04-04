P&C Senior Advisor

Job summary

Cherry Point refinery is one of the most modern refineries in the United States, the largest in Washington, and the fourth largest on the West Coast. It supplies about 20 percent of Washington’s gasoline needs and fuels, and a significant amount of the jet fuel to Seattle, Portland and Vancouver international airports.



Here at bp, we’re focused on improving our performance today whilst focusing on the energy transition for tomorrow. Significant investment has been made at Cherry Point recently to strengthen our bio-diesel capacity, to reduce the carbon footprint of the site, and to secure the site’s pivotal role in our refining portfolio for generations to come. In short, the future is exciting.



Responsible for supporting frontline workforce, office-based populations and line managers. The ideal candidate will deliver the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, with engaged, hard-working teams. Provides people & culture (P&C) support for a broad spectrum of activities using sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, line manager support for critical 'moments that matter' and project delivery in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, BP policy and standard process.



The role holder may operate as a member of a business leadership, providing business driven insights to support decision making and determine appropriate global / business wide interventions. They also act as coach to that team, and a champion for team effectiveness, values & behaviors and leadership expectations. They may support and work in partnership with other senior business partners in the delivery of P&C initiatives for that business.

Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure HR operations in support of the business

Ensure health, safety & duty of care for our people

Provide analytics and insights to make robust people and business decisions

Provide business facing HR consultation and advice to senior leadership and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement

Resolve employee relations (ER) cases and ensure diversity and inclusion initiatives are supported throughout all people management activity

Partners closely with other P&C advisors and Centers of Expertise to agree and define product outcomes, and activity prioritize, employee development, performance management, and coaching

Leverages standard methodologies and identifies efficiencies and opportunities by connecting across P&C teams

Ensures personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes

Partnering with the business & coaching for success

Delivering value through agile work practices & digitally enabled

Willingness to challenge established practices and offer new solutions if needed

Great communication skills and the ability to influence key senior stake-holders

Create & sustain an effective organization to support delivery of business strategy

Drives and delivers change initiatives as appropriate

Support the Talent Acquisition team to retain the right people from the internal and external market

Working in partnership with the talent team, support the talent plan for the business

Drives talent management initiatives, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values

Enable a compliant and high-performance culture with performance management, reward and recognition frameworks

Manage the delivery of integrated solutions to the business

Is responsible for the ongoing and annual reward processes

Enabling an inclusive and agile culture, where our teams thrive and make valuable contributions

Experience with organizational change and working in a matrixed organization and working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations

at least 5 years’ experience in Human Resources

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.Experience working with agile methodologies (scrum, Kanban, design thinking, etc.Professional certification(s) in Human Resources. MBA or Master’s degree relevant for Human ResourcesHow much do we pay (Base)? $93,000 - $173,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.