P&C Senior Advisor

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. P&amp;C Senior Advisor

P&amp;C Senior Advisor

P&amp;C Senior Advisor

  • Location Australia - Victoria - Melbourne
  • Travel required No
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 148187BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

People & culture discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people – and so can you! Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and our planet.

About the Role:
The People and Culture Senior Advisor ANZ will work in project and/or business squads to provide strategic partnering support to the business.
• Develop a deep understanding of the business and drive organizational change initiatives as appropriate.
• Drive delivery of agreed people priorities
• Deliver P&C advisory support to senior leaders.
• Provide and interpret people data insights.
• Interpret site specific P&C policies and processes.

About You:
• Proven strategic thinking and application skills.
• Demonstrated experience in managing the full employee lifecycle.
• Sound knowledge of employment law, P&C best practice and employee/industrial relations.
• Excellent team player, ability to quickly build relationships across a broad spectrum of teams and levels.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

The benefits:
bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of “Who we are”. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.
• Generous salary package including annual bonus program & fuel discounts
• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (60/40 hybrid working arrangement)
• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture
• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation
• Career development and mentoring programs

