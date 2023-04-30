P&C Senior Advisor

Job summary

People & culture discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people – and so can you! Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and our planet.



About the Role:

The People and Culture Senior Advisor ANZ will work in project and/or business squads to provide strategic partnering support to the business.

• Develop a deep understanding of the business and drive organizational change initiatives as appropriate.

• Drive delivery of agreed people priorities

• Deliver P&C advisory support to senior leaders.

• Provide and interpret people data insights.

• Interpret site specific P&C policies and processes.



About You:

• Proven strategic thinking and application skills.

• Demonstrated experience in managing the full employee lifecycle.

• Sound knowledge of employment law, P&C best practice and employee/industrial relations.

• Excellent team player, ability to quickly build relationships across a broad spectrum of teams and levels.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of “Who we are”. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (60/40 hybrid working arrangement)

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs