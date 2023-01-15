P&C Senior Advisor, ANZ

People & culture discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people – and so can you! Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and our planet. Note: This is a 12 month fixed term contract. Strong opportunity for future permanency within a large global organisation.
About the Role:
The People and Culture Senior Advisor ANZ will provide strategic HR business partnering support to the business across Australia and New Zealand, through working on strategic projects and directly with the leadership team. You will: