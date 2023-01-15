P&C Senior Advisor, ANZ

Job summary

People & culture discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people – and so can you! Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and our planet. Note: This is a 12 month fixed term contract. Strong opportunity for future permanency within a large global organisation.



About the Role:

The People and Culture Senior Advisor ANZ will provide strategic HR business partnering support to the business across Australia and New Zealand, through working on strategic projects and directly with the leadership team. You will:

Drive delivery of agreed people priorities

Deliver P&C advisory support to senior leaders.

Develop a deep understanding of the business and drive organizational change initiatives as appropriate.

Provide and interpret people data insights.

Interpret site specific P&C policies and processes.

About You:

Proven strategic thinking and application skills.

Demonstrated experience in managing the full employee lifecycle.

Sound knowledge of employment law, P&C best practice and employee/industrial relations.

Excellent team player, ability to quickly build relationships across a broad spectrum of teams and levels.

The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of “Who we are”. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.