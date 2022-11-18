Job summary

The People & culture (P&C) Senior Manager, GoM Production role supports one of the most exciting businesses in bp’s US portfolio. The Production business in Gulf of Mexico consists of ~600 employees, the majority of which are based on our four operated deepwater Production platforms – Thunder Horse, Atlantis, Na Kika, and Mad Dog – as well as a fifth, Argos, which is due to come online in the near future. The business also has onshore staff functions based in the Houston office, including but not limited to engineering and planning teams.



This role leads a team of business-facing P&C partners and is responsible for driving the people agenda in support of the business strategy. You will report directly to the VP P&C Production and Petrotechnical Enablers, with a dotted line into the VP P&C GoM & Canada. You will support the VP Production – GoM and be a key member of the Production leadership team, acting as a trusted advisor and coach to business leadership.



The successful candidate will develop solutions to complex people challenges and provide strategic direction to deliver key people initiatives. You will also build relationships and partner closely with P&C Centers of Expertise (CoEs), for example Talent & Learning, Reward & Wellbeing, Culture, and Services & Solutions to deliver the full range of creative solutions.

Key accountabilities

Define how the bp people plan is delivered within the business area, considering functional and regional priorities.

Develop a deep understanding of the business while driving and delivering organizational change initiatives, providing thought leadership, guidance, and coaching.

Manage delivery of people & culture advisory support to the business, supporting them in resolving complex issues including ER cases.

Lead regional P&C Crisis & Continuity Management (C&CM) and Incident Management Team (IMT) response as HR Officer where required, including during annual Hurricane Season.

Lead on strategic resourcing plans to ensure all critical leadership and development opportunities are carefully planned for, with a focus on future skills as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).

Proactively focus on workforce engagement, gaining leadership agreement on action plans and fostering positive employee relations across the business.

Promote DE&I, assessing people policies to ensure fair and equal application.

In partnership with the Reward CoE, provide direction and strategic interventions in reward where needed.

Provide day-to-day coaching to P&C team members, ensuring they have the right support in place to grow in role.

Ensure personal and team compliance with safety and ethical rules and processes while role modeling bp’s Who We Are framework.

Essential education - Bachelor's degree or equivalent

Essential experience and job requirements

This role is based in Houston, Texas and will require occasional multi-day visits to our offshore assets off the coast of Louisiana. In order to travel offshore, the new hire must successfully complete Tropical HUET with CA EBS training. It is a one-day course which may include physically demanding elements.

Since this position requires travel to our assets, you are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before your official start date. Unless granted an accommodation during the application process from the vaccination requirement, you will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status prior to hire.

Significant experience in Human Resources, with proven capability and experience in strategic talent management, organizational development, change management, and employee relations.

Strong leadership skills with the ability to build capability, coach and drive performance.

Highly effective management and communication skills, with an ability to work with all levels of the organization on a day-to-day basis.

Effective strategic partnering and senior level coaching.

Working effectively within a global matrixed organization.

Demonstrated ability to apply business insights and clearly link P&C initiatives to business results.

Working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations.

Desirable education and experience

Advanced/Master's degree in HR or MBA

Professional certification(s) in HR

Significant experience managing employee relations cases, including complex matters

Experience supporting an operations environment and/or manufacturing business

Experience supporting leaders and employees who work shift schedules and/or rotational work patterns

General understanding of hourly payroll processes and systems

Why join us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

