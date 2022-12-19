P&C Talent Management, Engagement and Wellbeing Expert

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our People&Culture Team and advance your career as a



Talent Management, Engagement and Wellbeing Expert

(1 year Fixed term contract)



Our new colleague will be responsible for supporting employees and line managers within one of bp’s businesses, delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, with engaged, high-performing teams. Provides people & culture (P&C) support for a broad spectrum of activities using sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, line manager support for critical 'moments that matter' and project delivery in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, BP policy and best practice.

The role holder may operate as a member of a business leadership, providing business driven insights to support decision making and determine appropriate global / business wide interventions. They also act as coach to that team, and a champion for team effectiveness. You are going to be based in Milan.

In this role You will be responsible for:



People fundamentals

• Provide analytics and insights to make robust people and business decisions in the engagement, talent management and wellbeing areas

• Provide business facing HR consultation and advice to senior leadership. Provide coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases, and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the P&C people plan. Support employee wellbeing, with a focus on workload and mental health

• Develop a deep understanding of the business and the people they support

• Partners closely with Centres of Expertise to agree and define engagement, talent management and wellbeing plans.



Right people, right place, right time:

• Create & sustain an effective organisation to support delivery of business strategy, and focuses on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate to achieve strong employee engagement, best in class talent management and employee wellbeing.

• Support the development of a strategic talent plan for the business, working in partnership with the talent team.

• Support the development of a strategic engagement plan for the business, working in partnership with the engagement team to ensure it is aligned to business strategy.

• Support the development of a strategic wellbeing plan for the business, working in partnership with the wellbeing team to ensure it is aligned to business strategy and external best practice.

• Drive talent management initiatives, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values. Partner with the talent team to roll out the capability initiatives that the business needs to compete now and in the future.



Environments where people & performance thrive:

• Enable a high-performance and engaged culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, managing the delivery of integrated solutions to the business

• Drive engagement with our people from their very first interaction with bp.

• Enables the wellbeing of employees so that they can perform at their best

• Leverages agile methodologies to maximize value to end customer (business leaders, and employees).





What You will need to be successful: