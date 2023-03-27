P&C s+s Core People Services Team Lead

People & Culture (P&C) Solution & Services (S+S) is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. S+S are the first point of contact for P&C related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.
This role manages a team of analysts within P&C S+S who deliver Core People Services processes, Offer and Onboarding, Organisational Data changes, ensuring sufficient staffing and a balanced workload. This role is responsible to manage relationship with relationships across P&C including Partnering and Talent Acquisition, services & solution. Ensuring services delivered are effective, efficient with best customer experience.
Key Accountabilities: