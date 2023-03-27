P&C s+s Core People Services Team Lead

Job summary

People & Culture (P&C) Solution & Services (S+S) is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. S+S are the first point of contact for P&C related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.



This role manages a team of analysts within P&C S+S who deliver Core People Services processes, Offer and Onboarding, Organisational Data changes, ensuring sufficient staffing and a balanced workload. This role is responsible to manage relationship with relationships across P&C including Partnering and Talent Acquisition, services & solution. Ensuring services delivered are effective, efficient with best customer experience.

Key Accountabilities:

Full Team Management responsibilities of managing a shared service delivery team, ensure service is delivered as per performance targets while proactively guidance, coaching and developing team members’ skills, competencies, and knowledge.

Contribute to P&C S+S Business Continuity activities as applicable highlighting critical resources and activities

Understand the procedures and processes for the relevant Businesses and internal processes.

Manage on the ground delivery, respond to service demands and requests in CRM as they arise and conduct Core People Services quality assurance activities.

Manage escalations in a timely manner and lead team in Root Cause Analysis (RCA) of either processes/behavioural change, while ensure team compliance.

Manage operational process improvements and technical changes to Core People Services models in alignment to the strategic direction of the Global Experience and Solution owners, including requirement gathering, impact assessment, liaising with Solutions team, testing, co-ordinating team members to complete large scale testing where required, managing cutover activities, and providing stakeholder updates

Manage the transition and projects of new functionalities and systems into the portfolio by representing/coordinating the team and in project calls, process design, planning and executing action items on time and in high quality, post go live monitoring and stabilization.

Ensure effective collaboration of GBS P&C S+S Core People Services team members located in different countries (India, Malaysia, UK, US, Hungary) to deliver smooth execution of “business as usual” and project deliverables

Develop and maintain sound working relationships with key stakeholders, customers and external service providers. This includes GEOs, GSOs, CoEs and the wider P&C communities. Education & Experience:

University degree

5+ years of relevant work experience and minimum 3 years of leadership experience

Demonstrates capability in line with the HR Capability Framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Actively developing breadth and depth within the HR specialist area and able to provide professional advice

Prior experience of leading a team in a shared services environment in a multi-national organisation

Customer Service Delivery experience across multiple countries and time zones

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse system generated data to provide insights and assimilate data and information from a range of sources to inform business insights

Proficiency in using MS Office/Office365 applications and Enabling Services technologies.

Solution focus – identifies and recommends solutions which will add value to BP and/or enhance relationships and ways of working

Stakeholder management – Ability to engage with and influence key business and HR stakeholders. Uses partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is continually enhancing skills in active listening, influencing and communication

Business acumen & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, understands the relationship between their activity and the BP business strategy and drivers, and considers the commercial implications of HR decisions and actions.