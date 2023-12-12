Paralegal, BP Pension Trustees Limited

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Legal Group



Job Summary:

BP Pension Trustees Limited (the Trustee) is the corporate trustee that governs the BP Pension Fund (the Fund). The Fund is one of the largest private sector pension funds in the UK.We are looking for a dynamic individual to join the Trustee’s in-house legal team, where we develop and implement legal and strategic solutions to meet the needs of our stakeholders. We have an open and inclusive culture, with a strong emphasis on teamwork.This role will offer a varied and engaging portfolio of work and the opportunity to develop and hone a number of core legal skills. There will also be access to learning and development resources and opportunities including from the broader bp group.The role will require the successful candidate to:• provide support to our team –focussing on legal matters affecting the Fund’s administration team• provide broader support on other Fund matters as required including climate change reporting, investment and governance matters• build and develop an understanding of the law and regulations affecting the Fund and pension schemes in general.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

The Paralegal role is broad in nature and will involve assisting with the provision of legal advice to stakeholders on matters, with a particular focus on:

Commercial contracts – assisting with the contracting process to ensure that contracts and associated operational documentation are reviewed, negotiated and periodically assessed to ensure they meet the Trustee’s requirements and organisational policies

Member driven casework – assessing and advising on legal issues including for example, general member queries, transfers out of the Fund, divorce proceedings, death benefits or data privacy matters

Disputes – assessing and advising on disputes and service related issues including complaints made through the Fund’s dispute resolution mechanisms or the Pensions Ombudsman

Projects – assisting with legal matters arising in respect of the Trustee organisation’s strategic projects.

Key challenges include:

advising colleagues and stakeholders in a concise, practical and common sense manner

building strong positive relationships across stakeholders

self-discipline, applying a methodical and organised approach to your work

good time management skills

working effectively in a hybrid work environment as part of a legal team and wider Trustee organisation

Role Requirements:

The right candidate may either have:

(1) a background in law by way of legal qualification and experience working in private practice or an in-house legal team OR

(2) experience in a pension scheme administration role with a strong grasp of pensions related legal issues and desire to move into a legal role.

The candidate for this role must demonstrate:

the ability to be a trusted adviser;

the ability to work with stakeholders to identify, assess, prioritise and manage legal issues;

strong verbal, written communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to explain complex concepts in a practical way;

a track record of taking a proactive, energetic and collaborative approach with their work product;

BP’s values, particularly doing the right thing;

collaborative and effective team working.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement:

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Managing strategic partnerships, Mentoring, Organizational knowledge, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.