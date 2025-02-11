Paralegal - Data Privacy

This role is not eligible for relocation

We deliver heat, light and mobility products and services to people all over the world in ways that will help to drive the transition to a lower carbon future. We are transforming from an international oil company to an integrated energy company and, as part of our strategy, bp will leverage digital innovations and put customers at the heart of what we do whilst managing our data privacy and other technology-related risks.

A full-time paralegal is needed within bp’s Central Data Privacy office (CDPO), which sits within the legal department, to assist bp in delivering its strategy by maintaining a best practice privacy compliance program.

CDPO maintains bp’s global privacy compliance framework. In doing so, CDPO advises on a range of data privacy matters, manages the company’s records of processing activities and privacy assessments, maintains a centralized library of policies, procedures, and guidance materials, leads central training and awareness programs, and supports a network of local privacy managers/coordinators across the organisation.

We are excited to add a new teammate to help us achieve our goals.

Monitor and triage dedicated intake channels for privacy related requests.

Monitor and triage privacy regulatory updates and create and maintain a process to embed the changes into our impacted business areas, as appropriate.

Maintain privacy intranet, SharePoint and related sites.

Coordinate training, communication and awareness activities.

Coordinate with IT department and key stakeholders to maintain applications used in support of bp’s privacy compliance program.

Support the maintenance of records of processing activities and privacy impact assessments at the outset of new projects, products and initiatives.

Actively identify and support harmonization opportunities for privacy related processes and procedures globally

Support other members of the CDPO as required.

Previous paralegal experience supporting a legal or regulatory compliance program

Demonstrated expertise with Excel, PowerPoint, Power BI and ability to create effective reporting, training and awareness materials.

Quick learner and ability to prioritize workload in a fast-paced environment.

Planning and organizational skills, including the ability to create and maintain team processes and procedures.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills. This role requires engagement with businesses and support functions across bp.

Work well as part of a team, demonstrating flexibility to support others in the team at times of high-volume workload to achieve the best results. Foster a one team environment.

Previous experience supporting a privacy compliance program.

Relevant paralegal and/or privacy certifications.

Experience supporting multi-national organizations and/or a working in a large corporate environment.

Prior experience implementing and maintaining data privacy related tools and sufficient associated technical capabilities.

Attention to detail and enthusiasm for teamwork.

Willingness and enthusiasm for taking on and delivering new challenges.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



