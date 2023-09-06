Partner Coordinator

This role will support bp’s strategic partnerships including our grocery, personalized pricing and the marketing store resourcing to drive growth of our existing offerings through customized partnerships to drive volume and c-store growth aspirations.
Entity:Customers & Products
Marketing Group
Job Family Group:
This role will support bp’s strategic partnerships including our grocery, personalized pricing and the marketing store resourcing to drive growth of our existing offerings through customized partnerships to drive volume and c-store growth aspirations.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Activities will include the execution of marketing strategies; program and product enhancements using Agile methodology, working with partners across global marketing to deliver best in class digital experiences; financial modeling and reporting; and building and nurturing relationships with our key partnerships and loyalty offers.
This role will contribute to the overall goals of BP’s consumer experience team by helping to generate seamless experiences and personalized offers that link across BP’s programs. This role will be part of a POD cross functional team and will link partnership requirements and strategy into the executional product teams. This role will be responsible for interpreting consumer insights to develop cases and identify program solutions to deliver a best-in-class consumer partnership opportunities.
Applying a marketing or business background, this role will support the generation of insights that lead to unique new ideas that can help propel BP’s loyalty, payment & partnership programs forward with audiences. This role will require relationship building skills, financial competence and the ability to think innovatively about how to improve the consumer experience by leveraging the digital world.
This role will offer the opportunity for the candidate to develop a wide array of skills including loyalty marketing, payments, Agility, product management and relationship management .
Accountabilities:
Core Behaviors:
Essential to the Role
Background
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Digital Marketing, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Strategic Communication, Translating strategy into plans
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.