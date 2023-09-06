Partner Coordinator

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

This role will support bp’s strategic partnerships including our grocery, personalized pricing and the marketing store resourcing to drive growth of our existing offerings through customized partnerships to drive volume and c-store growth aspirations.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Activities will include the execution of marketing strategies; program and product enhancements using Agile methodology, working with partners across global marketing to deliver best in class digital experiences; financial modeling and reporting; and building and nurturing relationships with our key partnerships and loyalty offers.

This role will contribute to the overall goals of BP’s consumer experience team by helping to generate seamless experiences and personalized offers that link across BP’s programs. This role will be part of a POD cross functional team and will link partnership requirements and strategy into the executional product teams. This role will be responsible for interpreting consumer insights to develop cases and identify program solutions to deliver a best-in-class consumer partnership opportunities.

Applying a marketing or business background, this role will support the generation of insights that lead to unique new ideas that can help propel BP’s loyalty, payment & partnership programs forward with audiences. This role will require relationship building skills, financial competence and the ability to think innovatively about how to improve the consumer experience by leveraging the digital world.

This role will offer the opportunity for the candidate to develop a wide array of skills including loyalty marketing, payments, Agility, product management and relationship management .

Accountabilities:

Support the Consumer Experience team in the execution and continuous improvement of BP’s Conumer Value propositions inclusive of loyalty ensuring that the voice of the consumer and customer is demonstrated to support achievement of commercial goals

Support the management of performance for key partnerships, by analyzing program performance reports to develop and report out meaningful insights

Work with partners to execute consumer acquisition and engagement strategies to drive higher active membership and commercial in year commitments.

Work directly with bp channel owners, Team Energy, and 3rd party partners on the development and execution of marketing materials to support awareness and offer elements to our branded marketers.

Partner with peers in marketing communications to ensure program information and requirements are positioned in a strong and timely manner with customers and consumers.

Ensure excellence in program support and execution through partnering with relevant collaborators to ensure the right inputs drive programs. Including but not limited to insights, sales, marketing communications, operations, I&E, finance, legal, procurement

Disseminate key information to the wider sales and marketing organization.

Core Behaviors:

Safety

Respect

Excellence

Courage

One Team



Essential to the Role

Relationship management, interfacing and working regularly with 3rd party partners

Ability to manage and prioritize multiple projects in a fast-paced environment

Be a self-starter and able to identify improvements, and work with internal & external subject matter experts to implement changes

Ability to translate customer/consumer insights into commercially viable marketing objectives that meet target consumer needs

Ability to communicate across multiple levels, local & global partners to execute on product plans

Excellent problem solving and analytical skills

Financial acumen, proficiency in excel and powerpoint

Passion for loyalty marketing & payment technologies

Background

Bachelor's degree required

3 years of relevant business experience

Strong business background with a focus on sales and marketing experience.

Passion for loyalty marketing, product management, payments or marketing

Demonstrated record of delivery on value adding projects and programs.

Working knowledge of retail operations.

Conveys information fluently, interprets and clarifies details, and explains rationale.

Demonstrated communication and presentation skills.

Ability to communicate complex ideas to a diverse set of stakeholders.

Proven ability to build networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge.

