Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Synopsis

As the world and bp are changing, Global Business Services (GBS) has a key role to deliver business solutions that result in great outcomes for bp. Our mission is to create innovative solutions to transform BP, driven by inspired people in a dynamic environment. We will innovate to transform, and we will deliver this through our five strategic priorities: transform services, digital innovator, deliver increased value, invest in people’s futures, end customer focused - enabled by our colleagues, culture, approach and our values and behaviours.

As a Partner Excellence Manager, you will play a pivotal role in establishing and cultivating relationships with key collaborators across Customers & Products within bp, external partners who support us and cross functional teams across the organisation. Your performance will be evaluated based on measurable improvement in partner satisfaction through improved value delivery, business growth within the Global Business Services and the overall expansion of business opportunities.

Key accountabilities

Orchestrating and leading governance forums, ensuring that they drive strategic alignment between the organization and its partners. Ownership of ensuring closed looping on all actions from partner forums and creation of data and insights for the engagement forums Implementing and measuring partner satisfaction, and crafting action plans geared towards elevating partner satisfaction and loyalty. Overseeing and Managing partner visits- coordinating logistics and agendas to ensure seamless senior partner visits. Developing a strategic partnership roadmap aligned with bp goals and strategize ways to grow current partner relationships. Responsible for maintaining and monitoring customer global headcount data. Nominating bp in multiple external award submissions- eg NASSCOM etc.

Qualifications, Competencies & Approach

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in business administration, operations management, or a related field. Master's degree or equivalent experience preferred.

Tried experience 5+ years in partner management/client engagement roles, and a total work experience of 15+ years

Excellent communication and social skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively across different levels of the organization.

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Engaging and collective way of working

Adept at working on multiple concurrent projects with nominal supervision

Microsoft Office skills, extensive understanding / experience using Excel and data visualisation and presentation skills

Enterprising attitude & innovative approach

Technical Capability

Working knowledge and proficiency in the MS office suite

Working knowledge on customer satisfaction tools and understanding of different customer satisfaction metrics

Understanding of Customer Operations including the E2E order to cash processes

Working knowledge of Salesforce and SAP

Business Capability

People & Business focus – all decisions clearly aligned to end user/business and bp strategy

Partner management – ability to engage, collaborate, co-create with and influence key Business partners. Uses collaboration, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is continually enhancing skills in active listening, influencing, facilitation and communication

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills to interact with functional and technical colleagues, and end users, with a zeal for customer service

Excellent problem solving and Business analysis skills: timeline planning, requirements definition and documentation, test planning, deployment approaches

Ability to accurately collect information to understand and assess the clients’ needs and situation. Adept documentation abilities, with experience in preparing Business requirements, - supporting documentation, test scripts and meeting notes

Experience of giving great employee / user experiences – demonstrating design thinking and service-centric design methodologies

Leadership & EQ Capability

Experience of succeeding in complex and changing environments, including ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment and handle daily planned and unplanned activities

Strong team alliance skills and ability to work cohesively with peers whom you have no direct authority over

Effective communication skills, flexible style able to communicate effectively at all levels

Strong influencing skills - able to gain acceptance to ideas from senior partners and comfortable in the space of challenge and difficult conversations

Is self-aware and skilled at managing impact on others Applies judgement and common sense at scale - demonstrates global understanding of the wider Business in support of cross segment/border working and ability to apply sound judgement / wise counsel

Approaches

Own your success - Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance; Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of Business outcomes; Models safe and ethical work practices and a practice of clarity

- Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance; Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of Business outcomes; Models safe and ethical work practices and a practice of clarity Think big - Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate; Builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a coordinated team environment

- Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate; Builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a coordinated team environment Be curious - Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace

- Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace Effortless customer experiences - Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Digital first - Keeps up to date with digital innovation and seeks digital solutions for problems, Encourages the team to deliver creative digital solutions



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Interpersonal Communication, Leadership, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Business Focus



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.