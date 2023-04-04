Partner Support Specialist

Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and maintaining an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.
Be a driving force behind BP’s growth.
We have huge ambitions for growth in ANZ and this relies on our Reseller and Key B2B Partners executing our differentiated offers in-market including BPMe, Loyalty and Fleet.
The Partner Support Specialists provide comprehensive and proactive support to our Key MC&M Dealer, Distributor and B2B customers to deepen our partnerships and deliver real long-term value for our customers and for BP.
The primary focus of this role is to act as the main contact for the defined customer segment and will be responsible for delivering a wide range of administrative related activities to support critical processes, triage of customer impacting issues and leading resolution end-to-end. Through all of this you will get to know our customers and how BP supports the success of the BP brand in-market through our Reseller and B2B partners.
About the Role