Partner Support Specialist

Job summary

Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and maintaining an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Be a driving force behind BP’s growth.



We have huge ambitions for growth in ANZ and this relies on our Reseller and Key B2B Partners executing our differentiated offers in-market including BPMe, Loyalty and Fleet.



The Partner Support Specialists provide comprehensive and proactive support to our Key MC&M Dealer, Distributor and B2B customers to deepen our partnerships and deliver real long-term value for our customers and for BP.



The primary focus of this role is to act as the main contact for the defined customer segment and will be responsible for delivering a wide range of administrative related activities to support critical processes, triage of customer impacting issues and leading resolution end-to-end. Through all of this you will get to know our customers and how BP supports the success of the BP brand in-market through our Reseller and B2B partners.



About the Role

Be accountable for the internal and external partner communication of case journey status, root cause outcomes and error mitigations.

Proposing training and/or recommendations to improve processes or ways of working throughout the customer journey

Lead all case journeys via Salesforce and systems to maintain sound record keeping and communications

Contact point for each triage event and to be deeply connected into functions that enable the case journey performance.

Ensure cases are acted upon in a timely manner and critical issues are generated to the appropriate leaders.

Previous experience in Customer Support within a large organization that operates with a hybrid of onshore/offshore business services

Previous experience supporting B2B customers and customers facing business teams

Experience in Energy or associated industries is highly desirable

Ability to communicate and triage complex issues within systems and teams

Previous cross-business experience in and Contact Centre operations Experience desirable.

Strong computer literacy especially in Salesforce, SAP, GenCloud and PowerBi.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, super & fuel discounts

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization

Career development and mentoring programs

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.