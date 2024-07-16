This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

As Partnership Category Manager, you will support the development and management of your category to increase sales and earnings for the business.

This will be achieved through providing full commercial and administrative support services using your core basic analytical and technical capabilities. Fostering collaborative, reciprocal relationships with convenience partners in order to drive incremental footfall and sales, fill gaps in credible range, maximise availability, profit and sales, and minimise waste!

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for collaborating closely with our convenience partner and internal reporting on the ranging and ongoing category management position

Drive category sales and profitability through monitoring of product & category level sales, waste, and promotional performance

Handle category space, range, and price with the boundaries set out within the partnership contract, or as agreed by the Convenience Partnership Manager

Detailed analysis and escalation of areas of both underachievement (e.g. high waste & negative LFL) and ongoing opportunities

Forecasting, analysis, and management of promotions and promotional opportunities with our Convenience Partner

Lead trials, projects, and initiatives related to the Partnership

In conjunction with OPEX, Marketing and Trading teams; handle relevant M&S category, promotional, and range communication to stores

Key Skills:

Previous Buying/Commercial and Category Management Experience

Strong Interpersonal and Relationship Management Skills

High level of Numeracy with the ability to interpret financial data

Negotiation and Influencing skills

Customer Focus

Retail Business Acumen

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.