Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Grade HResponsible for supporting the exploration and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of strategic projects, whilst exercising a combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.



Job Description:

The Partnerships and Structuring Analyst will sit in bp’s offshore wind sector excellence team and will be responsible for support development of new offshore wind JV partnerships and deal structuring, providing analysis, insights and project management support to business development teams in the regions.



You will work as part of a team developing outstanding analysis to support JV and partnership agreements globally.

In this role, you will be expected to:

Support, as part of a project team, the building of optimized partnership structures for offshore wind projects, collaborating with bp enablers such as group Finance, M&A, legal and tax

Support the development of regional and portfolio level offshore wind partnership strategy

Deliver and maintain key evaluation metrics for projects

Provide programme management support and lead select project workstreams

Contribute to deal negotiation strategy and development of contractual agreements

Support the development of presentations to senior management, drive internal governance process and internal decision support packs

Work with adjoining Business Excellence and regional teams, and bp groups including bp M&A and Finance to support the development and implementation of offshore wind portfolio strategy with particular focus on partnerships

Work with Deal Implementation team to ensure robust asset integration and 100 Day planning

Support the development of in-house market knowledge, processes and tools for partnership strategy and legal agreements

Foster learning environment with continuous improvement initiatives including gathering lessons learned



To be successful in this role, you will need:

Knowledge and understanding of low carbon energy sectors

To be a self-starter with strong analytical abilities in energy sector or energy consulting

Ability to work as part of a coordinated project team and to work across multiple projects concurrently

Confirmed communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders at all levels

Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under timelines and to prioritize optimally

Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

Great teammate

Ideally a degree in technical, finance or business field however not crucial with comparable experience

Minimum Bachelor’s degree qualification



The role will be expected to:

Work across offshore wind and enabling teams to support JV partnership and wider Business Excellence activity

Work closely with offshore wind teams, Finance, group M&A and other enablers to support the development of offshore wind partnerships

Remain connected to bp’s other low carbon technologies and businesses to identify and support opportunities for integration

Maintain collaborative relationships with the wider offshore wind team and other internal and external partners

Additionally, there will be an opportunity to work closely with the transition office, which is the part of Business Excellence that is coordinating the stand-up of the offshore wind business. This would involve leading and/or contributing to transition projects

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.