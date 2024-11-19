Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

The Parts Assistant will provide support for warehouse activities. This role is responsible for maintaining a safe, clean, and organized warehouse, including the maintenance and detailed movement of all items within the warehouse physically and in the business ERP, for all warehouses this job supports.

This position reports directly to the Senior Manager, Procurement Operations and Warehousing. The work schedule is 8am to 4:30pm EST, which is subject to change per business needs. Should an emergency arise at one of the operating plants, mandatory call back work could occur outside of normal working hours.

Key accountabilities

Always promote, model, and lead a safe and positive work culture.

Always have a continuous improvement mentality to reduce waste, gain efficiency, make valuable contributions, and improve in everything this job requires.

Respects whole processes within the business that include or do not include the warehouse, the decisions made by this role, and how they impact other departments.

Unloads and loads incoming and outgoing shipments from facility.

Inspects incoming shipments for damage, quality standards, and shortages, maintaining accurate documentation of findings. Notifies appropriate personnel of discrepancies. Accurately segregates materials in receipting, QA, and storage sections of warehouse.

Maintains a detailed understanding of the parts warehouse and placement of parts within, including the enforcement, and prescribing of efficient organization, sortation, labeling, and bin maintenance in the ERP to quickly identify where parts are located.

Help ensure that only authorized personnel take products from the warehouse and immediately document such movements.

Helps keep the warehouse area secure from unauthorized movement of products.

Maintains physical condition and safety of warehouse by helping to keep all work areas clean and free of debris. Follows 5S standard for condition and operation of warehouse.

Performs inventory reconciliation counts, including regular comprehensive physical inventory counts, cycle counts, and opportunity-based counts, to ensure inventory accuracy at a less than 1% discrepancy variance against inventory valuation in ERP.

Helps identify obsolete, expired, or defective inventory that can be reviewed for relocation outside of warehouse.

Pick and packs product for shipment to other sites, using quality packaging and efficient packaging methods per parts being shipped to ensure quality & quantity is maintained through entire logistics process. Processes shipments with carriers and brokers, ensuring accurate documents and information are provided to carriers. Communicates with receiving sites and other team members in process of shipments, products, and tracking information.

Ensures that all actions required in ERP to reconcile with physical tasks in warehouse are followed through with the same day it occurs. These actions include, but are not limited to, receipting, transferring, bin ID change, consumption, assembly, parts/services requests, adjustments, and other functions pertaining to inventory management. Also clearly communicates with “hand-off” parties of any actions taken in ERP or warehouse that require their knowledge of such tasks completed.

Helps maintain ERP with accurate information, including updated item maintenance details, warehouse bin nomenclature, and kitted bills of materials.

Works with accounts payable, as needed, on investigation of in question receipts and invoices from vendors to verify product receipt or non-receipt.

Up to 10% travel as the need arrises

Essential education

High School Diploma or equivalent

Essential experience

Experience with computers, mobile devices, and internet safety

Experience with MS Office, specifically Edge, Excel, Teams, Outlook, and Word.

Solid understanding of ERP’s (Enterprise Resource Planning Software).

Technical attitude to learn systems, how they function in parts and as a whole, including reading of drawings/blueprints.

Ability to problem solve.

Organizational and planning skills.

Ability to quickly adapt to sudden change.

Possess a valid, non-expired driver’s license.

Must pass background check and drug test.

Desirable criteria

Forklift Certified

Knowledge of various types of engine/mechanical and electrical parts

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay (Base)? $19-$21/hour

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

