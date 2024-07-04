This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The Payables Analyst is accountable for ensuring all invoices are approved appropriately, and accurate and timely recording of all third party supplier invoices, while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Some of your responsibilities include -

Perform timely and accurate recording of third party supplier invoices into the ledgers, in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Monitor open and overdue invoices and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate stakeholders.

Support the processing of invoices dropout from bot process and other automated channels.

Gather, collate and analyse data in order to prepare and maintain various reports as needed.

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close activities.

Resolve invoice issues that have been escalated as first escalation point.

Ensure invoice processing targets are met.

Support MoC by embracing and optimally delivering in line with process changes.

Reconcile the relevant system and journals, and ensure that all invoices are approved appropriately and paid on time.

Support continuous improvement in accounts payable operational processes, process simplification and compliance.



What you'll bring -

Minimum 1 year of experience in Finance or Procurement / Supply chain/ Order to Cash

Good Excel knowledge, familiar in using ERP systems (SAP, JDE, Oracle etc.)

Ability to work in a fast paced, changing environment.

Ability to prioritize work and change direction as needed.

Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy, Finance, Business or Supply Chain or suitable similar qualification; or currently pursuing professional qualification (ACCA, CPA or CIMA)

Proficiency in English

Speak and write in Mandarin is an added advantage



At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you -

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.