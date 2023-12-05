Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

PAYABLES LEAD

In this role You will:

ensure accurate and timely delivery of payables services (i.e. invoice/ payment processing, report preparation, etc.)

Perform prompt and accurate recording of third party supplier invoices into the ledgers in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Perform / validate / execute manual payments along policies and defined controls.

Act as payment approver in compliance with Delegation of Authority and relevant policies.

Provide payables related advice and information as and when required.

Resolve complex invoice payment issues through detailed analysis, root cause investigations.

Troubleshoot and problem solve of operational disruptions including investigating and resolving returned, blocked, rejected or undeliverable payments.

Manage the exceptions arising from automated system payment runs.

Analyse the root cause and resolve payments that failed/ rejected. Recommend remediation/ process improvement.

Implement changes across the team.

Analyse data and prepare or maintain various reports.

Monthly analytics and Key Performance Indicator (KPI) reporting to Satkeholders

Resolve operational issues with the suppliers, requestor and Finance tag related to the invoice payment.

Act as first point of escalation for invoice and payment issues. ​

Identify, manage and escalate risks as required

Ensure daily targets on invoice processing and payments are met.

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve the most challenging and complex problems

Support Squads to implement timely and disruptive improvements in existing processes delivering better value and experience

What You need to be successful:

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience in Finance, Business or Supply Chain or suitable similar qualification

Fluency in English is must, any other European language is an advantage

Minimum 5 years of business experience in Procurement / Supply chain/ Order to Cash or Finance field experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment

Strong understanding of the Accounts Payable area.

Strong analytical skills; experience reviewing data and analyzing trends.

Strong Excel knowledge, Proficiency with ERP systems (SAP, Oracle etc.)

Experience troubleshooting and identifying root cause.

Ability to work in a fast paced, changing environment

Ability to prioritize work and change direction as needed.

Being able to work efficiently to a given process and operate within a team environment.

Interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment.

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.