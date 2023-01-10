Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a



Payables Senior Analyst

Perform prompt and accurate recording of third party supplier invoices into the ledgers in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Monitor open and overdue invoices and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate stakeholders.

Gather, collate and analyse data as and when necessary in order to prepare and maintain various reports as and when needed.

Resolve outstanding invoices issues that have been escalated as first escalation point.

Perform vendor call-back to validate banking information.

Perform the monthly, quarterly and year-end close activities.

Preparation of manual posting documents and posting against provisions.

Manage the exceptions arising from automated system payment runs.

Analyse the root cause and resolve payments that failed/ rejected. Recommend remediation/ process improvement .

Perform / validate / execute manual payments along policies and defined controls.

Provide payables related advice and information as and when required.

Ensure daily targets on invoice processing are met.

Reconcile the relevant system and journals, and ensure that all invoices are approved appropriately and paid on time.

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Fluency in English

Minimum 1 years of business experience in Procurement / Supply chain/ Order to Cash or Finance field experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment

Process expertise in the Invoice to Pay area / in Accounts Payable

Strong analytical skills; experience reviewing data and analyzing trends.

Excel knowledge, Advanced knowledge using ERP systems (SAP, Oracle etc.)

Experience troubleshooting and identifying root cause.

Customer and service-oriented thinking.

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.In this role You will:What You will need to be successful:At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!