The Payables Senior Analyst is accountable for ensuring all invoices are approved appropriately, and accurate and timely recording and payment of all third party supplier invoices. Resolves complex issues as and when necessary while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Perform timely and accurate recording of third party supplier invoices into the ledgers, in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Monitor open and overdue invoices and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate team members.

Handle the processing of invoices dropout from bot process and other automated channels.

Gather, collate and analyse data in order to prepare and maintain various reports as needed.

Perform the monthly, quarterly and year-end close activities.

Preparation of manual posting documents and posting against provisions.

Resolve invoice and payment issues that have been escalated as first escalation point.

Analyse the root cause and resolve invoice and payment issues. Recommend remediation/ process improvement.

Provide payables related advice and information as and when required.

Support MoC by embracing and effectively delivering in line with process changes.

Reconcile the relevant system and journals, and ensure that all invoices are approved appropriately and paid on time.

Handle and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Enforce compliance with the Balance Sheet Integrity/ Reconciliation standard; accurate and timely reporting to Internal Control on ledgers for which the team is responsible.

Work with relevant Internal Control team to maintain controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review

Support continuous improvement in accounts payable operational processes, process simplification and compliance.

Conduct Root Cause Analyses, on recurring and/ or common invoice issue and recommend remediation actions.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Accountancy, Finance, Business or Supply Chain or suitable similar qualification; or currently pursuing professional qualification (ACCA, CPA or CIMA)

Proficiency in English

Minimum 3 years of experience in Finance or Procurement / Supply chain/ Order to Cash, gained preferably in a multinational environment

Strong analytical skills; experience reviewing data and analyzing trends.

Strong Excel knowledge, Advanced knowledge using ERP systems (SAP, JDE, Oracle etc.)

Experience in troubleshooting and identifying root cause.

Ability to work in a fast paced, changing environment.

Ability to prioritize work and change direction as needed.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



