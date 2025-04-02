This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Finance team and advance your career as a Payables Senior Analyst.

Job Purpose

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance

Key Accountabilities

Provide 1st level support to resolve issues from BOT/ automated payment process

Approve manual payments within DoA as per process and policies.

Ensure accurate and timely delivery of payables services (i.e. invoice/ payment processing, report preparation, etc.)

Perform month end close process

Provide payables related advice and information as and when required.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Enforce compliance with the Balance Sheet Integrity/ Reconciliation standard; accurate and timely reporting to Internal Control on ledgers for which the team is responsible.

Work with relevant Internal Control team to maintain controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review

Build Procure to Pay systems, customer & industry knowledge.

Provide associated guidance and coaching to wider business/ suppliers where applicable.

Ensure continuous improvement in accounts payable operational processes, process simplification and compliance through utilisation of the key metrics and taking / recommending remediation action as required.

Conduct Root Cause Analyses, on recurring and/ or common invoice issue and recommend remediation actions.

Support MoC by adopting and effectively delivering in line with process changes.

Qualifications

Bachelors’ degree in Accountancy, Finance, Business or Supply Chain or suitable similar qualification

Fluency in English and Mandarin.

Minimum 5 years of business experience in Finance field or Procurement / Supply chain/ Order to Cash experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment

Process expertise in the Invoice to Pay area / in Accounts Payable

Strong analytical skills; experience reviewing data and analyzing trends.

Strong Excel knowledge, Advanced knowledge using ERP systems (SAP, JDE, Oracle etc.)

Experience troubleshooting and identifying root cause.

Ability to work in a fast paced, changing environment.

Ability to prioritize work and change direction as needed.

Language and Interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness.

Customer and service-oriented thinking.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



