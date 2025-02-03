Payments Execution Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a Net Zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to Net Zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new FBT centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the FBT centre will drive innovative digital solutions and agile ways of working.

The person will administer controls and associated risks for FBT Data operations function and provide confidence to Leadership Team that the required programs are in place and working effectively. The role will develop and improve our controls & risk mitigation management programs in response to the dynamic environment that FBT Data operations operates with different business teams, suppliers and customers. The role also has responsibility for conducting risk assurance activities.

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Manage an execution team that ensures accurate and timely invoicing, payment and proactive monitoring of all payable transactions while adhering to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

Operations

Accountable for service delivery that drives effective invoice processing, prompt payment to BP suppliers and issue resolution on employee expenses

Provide end to end proactive monitoring and management of transactional pipeline to ensure workload prioritization drives better user experience and on time payment to suppliers

Support Squads to implement timely and exciting improvements in existing processes delivering better value and experience

Inspire, coach, and partner with business partners and 3rd party vendors to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture

Resolve complex issues that are brought up by the team and oversee and monitor their performance

Ensure compliance to relevant policies that may differ from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on bp

Change Management

Support changes in services by managing the management of change process with partners – internal & external

Help with input / support on case for change proposals

Support internal change communications and implementation

Drive a culture of continuous improvement and strive improvement towards operational excellence

Risk Management

Oversee and manage the accurate and timely delivery of AP payments services

Identify, manage and bring up risks as required

Ensure continuous operations including BCP

Enforce compliance with Balance Sheet Integrity/Reconciliation standard; accurate and timely reporting to Internal Control on ledgers for which the team is responsible

Work with relevant Internal Control team to maintain controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review

People

Direct Line management for direct reports and a team of team members

Create an inclusive environment recognising diversity of team members

Communicate clear instructions to team members and listen to team member feedback

Drive rewards and recognition program for team members

Drive teamwork ethos for the benefit of the company and the team

Assist in project coordination, recruitment, training and management of people

Support career development framework, personal development plans and succession planning for team

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws, including: Plan, assign and direct work Appraise performance; provide feedback and coaching, and reward for employees Provide opportunities for learning and self-development, and facilitate the development of technical competencies Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance



Expectations

Develop a good understanding of all the business partner organisations served as well as the operations in order to be able to deliver high quality service and outcomes.

Familiar with the different AP processes and systems involved between the respective teams

Manage different collaborators of various levels of seniority in order to better understand expectations and needs

Laisse with multiple internal and external collaborators in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams

Manage team members who are servicing different customers in various geographical locations and using different systems

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field.

Strong understanding of procurement and general accounting practices with detailed knowledge of accounts payable practices.

Minimum of 10-12 years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, critical thinking, relationship management, financial budgets and processes

Experienced in recruiting, developing and coaching employees.

Direct process management experience including standard methodologies, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.