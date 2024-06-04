Payments Team Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Supervise an execution team that ensures accurate and timely invoicing, payment and proactive monitoring of all payable transactions while adhering to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

Operations

Lead service delivery that drives effective invoice processing, prompt payment to BP suppliers and issue resolution on employee expenses.

Handle unique portfolio/countries for a fluid business with challenging and constantly evolving requirements and demands.

Provide end to end proactive monitoring and management of transactional pipeline to ensure workload prioritization drives better user experience and on time payment to suppliers.

Handle and coordinate the reconciliation of relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Provide Accounts Payable related advice and information to staff across the GBS and its Business Partners as and when reground-breaking exciting improvements in existing processes delivering better value and experience

Inspire, coach, and partner with business partners and 3rd party vendors to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture

Resolve issues that are brought up by the team and oversee and supervise their performance.

Ensure compliance to relevant policies that may differ from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on bp

People

Direct Line management for up to 5 direct reports and a team of up to 10-15 team members

Create an inclusive environment recognising diversity of team members

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws, including:

Plan, assign and direct work.

Appraise performance; provide feedback and coaching, and reward and discipline employees.

Provide opportunities for learning and self-development, and facilitate the development of technical competencies.

Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.

Expectations

Handling daily team activities and ensuring the availability of necessary skills and experience to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload is crucial. A high level of familiarity with the systems in use is required to maintain and reconcile the relevant system accurately. Invoices of high monetary value demand meticulous attention to detail to ensure complete processing accuracy. Payments are thoroughly reviewed for completeness and accuracy to protect the company from financial and reputational risks. Maintaining strong relationships with external stakeholders is essential for service delivery excellence. Liaising with multiple internal and external stakeholders across various time zones and languages requires rigorous coordination between teams. Managing team members who service different vendors across various geographical locations and systems is part of the role. Working hours cover ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shifts to support business needs.usiness Partners.

Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in in Management, Finance, Accounting or related field, CPA, CA, ACCA, CIMA, etc

Minimum of 12 years of experience in general accounting and accounts payable operations.

Minimum of 7 years of experience in leading, developing and/or coaching teams.

Previous experience in leading, developing and coaching teams.

Shared service centre experience.

Experience in using ERP, advanced skills in Excel

Mindsets

, Encourages the team to deliver creative digital solutions

Operational Excellence – Recognised as subject matter expert for business process development, provides on-going consultancy/coaching across the organisation and shares best practice and lessons learned

Risk Management - Leads the identification of risk, interconnectivities between different risks and identification of new risk mitigation measures. Identifies major supply chain risks and takes appropriate remedial action in a timely manner through organisational channels in instances of non-compliance

Problem Solving - Proactively prioritise/anticipate problems, devise solutions, facilitate buy-in and guide implementation of corrective and/or preventive actions for complex issue

Analytical Thinking - Applies analytical techniques to solve complex problems. Identifies, evaluates and makes clear recommendations based on analysis

Innovation – Proactively researches, imports and applies innovations or current trends in the industry into new concepts or ideas. Brings together the creative ideas into a systematic approach or solution, seeking better solutions for new requirements

Digital Fluency - Acts as a digital champion for the business by adopting and advocating the deployment of new devices, applications, software tools and services

Change Management - Leads groups or teams through the whole change management process including problem solving and creative thinking. Embraces new approaches, systems, structures and method

Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights

Eye For Business –Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently. Interprets financial performance and describes how initiatives/projects contribute to the delivery of the overall strategy

Energize People - Leads teams to successfully achieve goals and objectives. Demonstrates humility and curiosity in interactions with individuals at all levels

Build Enduring Capability - Develops teams and successors with required expertise and experience. Engages in development and career planning dialogues with employees

Maximize Value - Aligns work and priorities to the strategic expectations of the operation. Supports employees in their efforts to achieve job goals by providing resources and removing obstacles

Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command

Relationship Management - Proactively builds mutually effective working relationships with a broad range of internal and external stakeholders and with engages them to obtain input and feedback



