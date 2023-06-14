Payroll Coordinator

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for supporting HR Services by delivering a range of activities which may include payroll services, responding, resolving and/or escalating employee queries, providing operational support within the HR portal, Chat bot and Salesforce CRM tools, or providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Work in coordination with the outsourced service provider to ensure gross to net. Data is prepared and submitted in time, review pre - payroll run data and verification and provide final sign off to vendor prior to final payroll runs to employess.

Conduct start of year and of year payroll administration, preparation and processing activities working with payroll service provider.

Support audits and regulatory requests for payroll data and respond to and process requests for changes to Payroll data.

Streamline and continuously improve payroll/HR processes (e.g templates, automation in processing). In close cooperation with team colleagues from "People Services" in Budapest and other global business service centres.

Active participation in HR projects (e.g local implementation of global guidelines, systems changes).

Monitor payroll input data quality (e.g rewards, performance, time and attendance, etc) and process payroll impacts

Support the on-and offboarding HR process

Creation of cost reports for the P&C department, participation in the annual close activities, invoice account assignment, processing of orders.

Support employees queries on paryroll related issues

Essentail Education

Payroll, Labor relations, Human Resources Admin training, ideally a business degree (BA) with a focus on HR

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Al least 3 years of professional experience in the personal or payroll area in an international group, knowledge of labor and social law is an advantage

Very good knowledge of English

Excellent user skills in Word, Excel and Powerpoint

Affinity with number, high level of detail, organized and independant way of working

High service orientation, precise and discreet way of working, hands - on mentalily

Capacity to keep track of numerous ongoing tasks, strong sense of intergrity

Able to be responsive in afast paced, demanding operational environment

Comfortable in working in a higly complez matriz organization

Used to working in a team



