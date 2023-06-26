Payroll & LDC Team Lead, Corporate

Job summary

The ANZ HR services team has a goal to reinvent itself as an agile and efficient business partner. This will involve significant restructuring of the area. To do this we will be creating a new leadership position (level 7) that will take on the management of the ANZ Payrolls and ultimately also local oversight of the Corporate HR Services. This includes working in partnership with regional HR Services teams, global product and process owners, outsourced vendors, and local HR and business stakeholders. This Leadership role will ensure that our payroll structure, resources and portfolios, processes, size and scope are aligned to support the HR function. In addition, they will have oversight of local requirements and service delivery for our Corporate HR Services. The role is also from a delivery perspective responsible for the assurance, compliance, control and overarching management of the Australian and New Zealand payroll function, collaborating and integrating with global and local service and system providers to ensure that all payments, transactions and deductions are processed in line with agreed timelines and service level agreements. The role will have a strong focus on adherence to controls in payroll processing and overseeing reconciliation of the payrolls. They will collaborate and partner effectively with other local and regional GBS teams, and local and global BP teams to pre-empt and deliver on reporting and data requirements, and regulatory submissions. It is critical that this roles partners successfully across the HR community, and with the business leaders and partners that we support. The role is responsible for managing a team of payroll specialists, processors and administrators in delivering a coherent and in-control payroll service as well as oversight of local Corporate bp HR service requirements and compliance.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

The ANZ HR services team has a goal to reinvent itself as an agile and efficient business partner. This will involve significant restructuring of the area.To do this we will be creating a new leadership position (level 7) that will take on the management of the ANZ Payrolls and ultimately also local oversight of the Corporate HR Services.This includes working in partnership with regional HR Services teams, global product and process owners, outsourced vendors, and local HR and business stakeholders. This Leadership role will ensure that our payroll structure, resources and portfolios, processes, size and scope are aligned to support the HR function. In addition, they will have oversight of local requirements and service delivery for our Corporate HR Services.The role is also from a delivery perspective responsible for the assurance, compliance, control and overarching management of the Australian and New Zealand payroll function, collaborating and integrating with global and local service and system providers to ensure that all payments, transactions and deductions are processed in line with agreed timelines and service level agreements. The role will have a strong focus on adherence to controls in payroll processing and overseeing reconciliation of the payrolls.They will collaborate and partner effectively with other local and regional GBS teams, and local and global BP teams to pre-empt and deliver on reporting and data requirements, and regulatory submissions. It is critical that this roles partners successfully across the HR community, and with the business leaders and partners that we support.The role is responsible for managing a team of payroll specialists, processors and administrators in delivering a coherent and in-control payroll service as well as oversight of local Corporate bp HR service requirements and compliance.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Payroll Operating Model

Initially, and on an ongoing basis, the role will assess, diagnose, recommend/design, and implement a high performing payroll operating model, encompassing; Team sizing and structure Resource capability and development plans Portfolio alignment Process improvement and development Scope confirmation and management



They are responsible for ensuring that the Payroll Operating Model aligns to and delivers on the global, regional and local HR Operating model. The Leader will work with the Australian HR Services Manager, and the global GBS HR Services lead to obtain approval and implement a high performing structure.

Payroll Delivery

Manage payroll resources to deliver compliant and ‘in control’ execution of designated Australian and New Zealand Payroll cycles

Ensure that payrolls are appropriately supported through process, systems, people and tools as defined and continuously refined in collaboration with the HR Systems Team Leader

Own the operationalisation of Australian and New Zealand legislation and local enterprise agreements and policy

Provide insight into International Mobility Payroll activity and ensure off-shore employee payroll instructions are processed in line with their instructions

Collaborate with global and local teams to confirm systems configuration and systems integration outcomes for a complex landscape of legacy / grandfathered and evolving leave and payroll entitlements

Responsible for ensuring payroll configuration and processing documents are up to date

Resolve complex payroll issues that have been escalated or are difficult to interpret

Manage multiple cycles, timelines and requests simultaneously across multiple payrolls

Payroll Control and Assurance

Proactively identify and embed appropriate payroll and accounting controls and checks in accordance with audit and control requirements, and all applicable governmental requirements; ensure Payroll process controls are aligned with Group policy on Payroll process

Liaise and proactively engage with Auditors to support compliance reviews and process

Responsible for ensuring the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) around the payroll process is constantly reviewed, updated and tested to ensure BCP readiness.

Conducts annual tax review to ensure existing compensations are correctly mapped for tax reporting.

Execute performance and metrics reporting processes ensuring leadership oversight of the area.

Finance Process Integration

Responsible for ensuring reconciliation of all payroll related accounts

Coordinates with Finance teams to ensure all the financial related transactions relating to payroll activities are in place (e.g. financial postings, fund availability in treasury)

Collaborate with Financial Accounting teams to ensure Period End Close and General Ledger postings are managed and addressed to meet stated deadlines

Payroll Subject Matter Leadership

Provide technical and process leadership on payroll matters encompassing enterprise agreements, ordinary hours, tax calculations and withholding requirements

Provide leadership and understanding regarding existing and emerging legislative requirements and ownership for delivering the outputs in line with the Australian Taxation Law; provide Payroll interpretation and insight to the team

Ensures the team is kept abreast with statutory and business changes in Australia and New Zealand supported through internal and external trainings as well as refresher sessions.

Clarify specific Australian Payroll related enquiries with stakeholders and work with Systems team to fix any system or technical payroll related issues

Corporate HR Services Leadership

Provide leadership on local Corporate HR Service requirements throughout the employee lifecycle.

Liaise with business stakeholders, the P&C community and delivery centres to ensure fit-for-purpose solutions.

Ensuring compliance with local regulations and requirements.

Provide ownership for delivering the outputs in an efficient and effective manner.

Directly and indirectly oversee the deliver of services in line with business agreements.

Senior Leadership and Management

Operate as a senior leader within the HR Services global community.

Lead a team of Payroll & Corporate HR professionals, creating an environment of continual learning, coaching and development

Build close working relationships with key internal and external stakeholders

Effectively communicate performance and responsibility expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion

Monitor and maintain within plan the costs of the payroll process.

Education & Experience

A university degree or professional qualification in finance, accountancy, payroll, or its equivalent

Minimum of 10 years’ post-qualification experience in a payroll and previous Payroll leadership including compliance roles supporting multiple systems, enterprise agreements, and employment types

Deep experience in overseeing payroll systems – Workday, Chris21, ADP, and Datacom experience highly desirable

Deep understanding of Australian Payroll and nuances; knowledge of New Zealand payroll legislation and execution advantageous

Working knowledge of Taxation Law and Superannuation Legislation

Practical understanding of working with EBA’s and Award employees

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in leading, developing and coaching teams; experience working with virtual teams across multiple geographies

Strong partnering and vendor management capability; Proven track record managing multiple stakeholders effectively

Experience in change management including stakeholder communications and project resource engagement

Exceptional judgment and prioritisation skills

Excellent communication and influencing skills

Strong commercial & business acumen and understanding of customer impacts

Innovative and creative thinking to solve problems

High attention to detail and a strong commitment to service excellence

Proficient in Microsoft Suite



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Customer service delivery excellence, Global Payroll, Payroll, Payroll Audits, Payroll Compliance, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.