We’re modernising and simplifying the way we run HR in BP and our Global HR Services team is at the heart of this new way of working. A global shared services organisation; every effort is taken to ensure consistency and standardisation of the HR processes across the globe. However, we understand that every country has their unique legal, fiscal and regulatory requirements and there is still a need to support them.

The Payroll & Local Delivery Lead is accountable for the payroll processing and local administration activities various entities. This role is responsible to ensure payroll is processed according to schedule and align with the local tax and statutory requirement. This role requires close collaboration with Country HR to ensure any legal, fiscal and regulatory changes or implementations are managed accordingly.

Key Accountabilities

Payroll

Accountable for respective countries local payroll and statutory processing, to guarantee adherence to legal, fiscal and regulatory requirement. This includes any of form of remunerations, statutory contributions, fund release to statutory bodies, tax reporting and clearances, payment to vendors and employees.

Ensure payroll services are delivered in accordance to agreed performance matrixes and adhere to global HR Standard Operating Procedure.

Accountable for payroll, tax and any external statutory audits.

Responsible for managing third party payroll vendor for respective countries and act as a deciding point.

Provides operational support and inputs to local country Centre of Excellence (CoEs) teams such as Reward and Tax on any new or update to employee’s compensation and benefits and ensure proper governance and change control.

Coordinates with Finance teams to ensure all the financial related transactions relating to payroll activities are in place (e.g. financial postings, fund availability in treasury).

Ensures the team is kept abreast with the statutory and business changes in the countries supported through internal and external trainings as well as refresher sessions.

Responsible for ensuring the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) around the payroll process is constantly reviewed, updated and tested to ensure BCP readiness.

Conducts annual tax review to ensure existing compensations are correctly mapped for tax reporting.

Responsible on making sure payroll configuration documents are up to date.

Local Administration

Responsible for managing third party benefits and insurance vendor for respective local countries and act as a deciding point.

Responsible for employee communication for any updates in relation to payroll and local statutory. This includes drafting the communication notes, getting the approval from Head of Country HR and Communication team before disseminating the communication to the targeted recipients.

Act as Tier 2 support for enquiries pertaining to compensation, benefits, payroll and tax.

Physical Record Management - filling and extracting physical records based on customers’ request.

Care for document retentions – both softcopy and hardcopy.

Active daily management of service request queue system to ensure appropriate workload/effort assignment for efficient service delivery.

Responsible in assessing outstanding cases in Salesforce to ensure performance matrixes are maintained.

Leadership Expectations

The role holder is expected to live up to BP's Leadership Expectations.

Lead the team of specialists and carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws, including: Plan, assign and direct work. Appraise performance; provide feedback and coaching, and reward employees. Provide opportunities for learning and self-development, and facilitate the development of technical competencies. Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.

Foster Operation Excellence attitude, improve cycle time for payroll, minimise errors.

Oversee the daily and recurring local administration and payroll execution activities.

Provides first level decision for any issues raised by the team and ensure processes are embedded & adhered to consistently throughout the team.

Ensures timely resolution of all requests and queries raised to the team from internal customers and Countries local authorities.

Encourage and coordinate continuous improvement (CI) of processes within local administration and payroll as well as contribute to cross team CI initiatives.

Establish and maintain business partner relationship such as Business HR BPs, HR Specialism and HR leadership.

Manage team resourcing and planning to ensure balanced work allocation and coverage.

Provide mentoring and coaching to the team members, building delivery capabilities and individual development growth.

Qualification, Experience And Competencies

A university degree or professional qualification, in hr management, accountancy or its equivalent.

Minimum of 8 years post qualification experience in payroll, service desk and HR compliance role.

Minimum of 4 years' experience in leading, developing and coaching teams.

3-5 years working experience in a HR Shared Service, HR Operations, Global Business Service environment would be preferred.

In-dept knowledge of legal, fiscal and regulatory principles of the local countries.

The ability to articulate the issues to partners and provide solutions.

Any case management system is a plus, especially in Salesforce, Workday or SAP

Familiar with complex environment and the ability to be agile.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.