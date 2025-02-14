Job summary

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



We’re modernising and simplifying the way we run HR in BP and our Global HR Services team is at the heart of this new way of working. A global shared services organisation; every effort is taken to ensure consistency and standardisation of the HR processes across the globe. However, we understand that every country has their unique legal, fiscal and regulatory requirements and there is still a need to support them.

The Payroll & Local Delivery SME is accountable for the payroll processing and local administration activities various entities. This role is responsible to ensure payroll is processed according to schedule and align with the local tax and statutory requirement. This role requires close collaboration with Country HR to ensure any legal, fiscal and regulatory changes or implementations are managed accordingly.

Responsible for managing third party payroll vendor and acting as a liaison in resolution of payroll problems between vendor and BP.

Provides operational support and inputs to local country Centre of Excellence (CoEs) teams such as Reward and Tax on any new or update to employee’s compensation and benefits and ensure proper governance and change control.

Responsible for employee communication for any updates in relation to payroll and local statutory. This includes drafting the communication notes, getting the approval from Head of Country HR and Communication team before disseminating the communication to the targeted recipients.

Responsible for ensuring the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) around the payroll process is constantly reviewed, updated and tested to ensure BCP readiness.

Conducts annual tax review to ensure existing compensations are correctly mapped for tax reporting.

Ensures proper documentation and compliance for internal controls and audits.

Ensures proper governmental reporting and compliance.

Assist in planning and overseeing the daily activities of the team.

Promotes collaboration and accountability to meet team goals.

Acts as the subject matter expert and provide guidance to the team members on day-to-day operations.

Identify, analyse and improve existing process by recommending and implementing solutions in an innovate and logical manner.

A university degree or professional qualification, in hr management, accountancy or its equivalent.

Minimum of 4 to 5 years post qualification experience in payroll, service desk and HR compliance role.

Approximately 3 years working experience in a HR Shared Service, HR Operations, Global Business Service environment would be preferred.

In-dept knowledge of legal, fiscal and regulatory principles of the local countries.

The ability to articulate the issues to partners and provide solutions.

Any case management system is a plus, especially in Salesforce, Workday or SAP.

Familiar with complex environment and the ability to be agile.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



