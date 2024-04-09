Payroll & Local Delivery Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

As the People & Culture (P&C) team moves into embracing agile ways of working, the local delivery role is now refreshed into covering the following areas:

Coordinate reward, payroll and benefits administration for bp in Việt Nam and work with the payroll provider to deliver efficient and effective payroll processes by providing competent and consistent administrative support.

Enable the P&C team to meet the needs of the business by providing accurate, relevant and timely reward and benefits data. Ensure benefits, pensions and insurance are maintained and administered correctly.

Responsible for supporting P&C by delivering a range of activities which include coordination of local recruitment, support to welfare projects, responding, resolving and/or escalating employee queries and other projects as required.

Be the local contact point with local staffs where the gaps are in terms of local policy interpretation and C&A (Comm & Advocacy)

Be an available resource to support S+S projects by applying Agile methodology

Key Accountabilities

Manage relevant transactional HR for payroll process, social security and personal income tax submission and manage external HR service providers to ensure on time and high quality of outputs. Prepare payroll for sign off by country P&C Manager

Support transactional activities related to level I and below recruitment including job posting, liaison with vendor, organising interviews, summarising assessment and putting together offer

Deliver hiring process thoroughly including vetting, filing, health checking etc and induction.

Administer annual and on-going employee benefit activities such as Medical Check-up, Group Health and Life Insurance, Housing Loan, etc. to support participating staff

Provide HR Reports, Headcount Report, Staff Cost Budget and Global People Data / other HRIS to support the leadership team.

Reward: support reward team with activities which may include contributing to total reward review, involvement in annual compensation and benefits survey

First point of contact in country for queries relate to Workday

Provide documentation in local language including hard copies for signature

Work closely with GBS P&C team in Malaysia

Support implementation of P&C projects and initiatives in Việt Nam

Complies with the relevant safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and models BP's Values & Behaviours

Essential Education

Minimum Bachelor's degree in HRM or equivalent

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

3-5 years’ experience in HR Administration especially on reward, preferably in matrix organization

Capable of reviewing and making proposal on reward and other HR Policies

Analytical skill - data analysis in previous role with proven track record

Self-motivated, eager to learn & face challenges, personal credibility

Presentation and facilitation skills

High customer service orientation

English proficiency

Computer literate, preferable advance Excel

Technical Knowledge: Personal Income Tax regulation, Provident Fund Management, Immigration Registration, Labour Registration, Social Security Registration

Project experience, ideally in an Agile environment

Desirable Criterias

Digital fluency - fluent with people database system; preferably Workday

Excellent team player, ability to quickly build relationships across a broad spectrum of teams

Group mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with P&C colleagues & with the wider organization - leaders & employees

Externally orientated – actively working on developing external connections, aware of best practice and actively learns from others



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Development, Communication, Configuration management and release, Conflict Management, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Developing and implementing strategy, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Leading transformation, Managing strategic partnerships, Managing volatility, Market Scanning, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Product Ownership, Project and programme management, Talent Strategy, Testing and quality assurance, User Experience Design



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.