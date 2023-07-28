Payroll & Local Delivery Team Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

GBS is an internal HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres.

The Local Delivery and Payroll Team Lead is responsible for the operational delivery of the payroll for a defined portfolio, ensuring all payroll deliverables are accurate and compliant, in line with agreed timelines and service level agreements.

The role has a people leadership component managing a team of payroll processors and administrators. The Lead will be required to plan resource allocation and prioritization, provide performance feedback and coaching conversation, provide guidance and payroll advice to the team and others as necessary.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

About the Role:

• Ensure all payroll processes, payroll deliverables & payroll account are compliant to statutory requirements, policies and internal controls and established standards

• Manage team resource allocation and prioritization, ensuring team compliance with policies and procedures, raising risks/issues as needed and support performance conversation through feedback and coaching.

• Provide technical guidance and payroll insight to related issues/topics.

• Be the escalation point for team members on complex case/queries/issues.

• Liaise with all relevant parties, such as International Mobility advisor, P&C community, rewards team, in understanding various business requirements or business change, lead the team to deliver necessary change and ensure local legislative requirements are met.

• Provide leadership and understanding regarding Payment Summary requirements and ownership for delivering the outputs in line with the taxation/regulatory/statutory law

• Functionally lead a team of Payroll professionals, creating an environment of continual learning, coaching and development

• Liaise with Auditors to address compliance reviews and process

• Execute the month end and weekly performance and metrics reporting process



About You:

• Demonstrated experience in a similar HR Shared Services role.

• Expertise in end-to-end payroll administration

• Ability to interpret Enterprise agreements and Award conditions.

• Proven time management and organisational skills.

• Digitally fluent with a commitment to innovation and continuous improvement.

• Understanding of auditing, statutory and regulatory requirements.

• Ability to develop high quality, trust-based relationships with HR colleagues, business leaders, employees and external stakeholders.

• Culturally fluent with ability to operate successfully across a global multicultural team.

The benefits:

Bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, super & fuel.

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.

• Career development and mentoring programs.

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach.





Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.