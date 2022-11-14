Site traffic information and cookies

Payroll SME

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141173BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for supporting HR Services delivery which may include providing payroll services, supporting internal HR and cross HR Delivery Centre operational and service management reporting, resolving complex queries or provide guidance on the organisational data change process and to process organisational data change requests and mass data uploads.

Key Accountabilities

  • Support with the procedures of preparation, documentation, and disbursement of all payroll checks, payroll taxes, and employee benefit payments
  • Perform reconciliation and validation of data according to predefined payroll processing procedures and standards
  • Compliance payments: compute and validate to ensure accurate and timely payments to the statutory authorities like EPFO, Professional taxes, income tax, etc.
  • Perform validation on payroll outputs, bank files, payroll journals, etc.
  • Responsible for managing third-party payroll vendors and acting as a liaison in the resolution of payroll problems between vendors and bp
  • Work with cross-functional teams like Finance, Treasury, Tax, and Legal teams to formulate processes/policies
  • Resolve complex payroll issues that have been escalated or are difficult to interpret
  • Manage exit administration such as resignation, retirement, redundancy, etc.
  • Manage the third-party administration processing such as vendor invoicing and coordination with Finance for payment, etc.
  • Provides operational support and inputs to local country Centre of Excellence (CoEs)
  • Responsible for employee communication for any updates in relation to payroll and local statutory. This includes drafting communication and consulting Country HR and Communication team before releasing it to the targeted audience
  • Responsible for ensuring the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) is constantly reviewed, updated, and tested to ensure BCP readiness.
  • Ensures proper documentation and compliance for internal controls and audits
  • Ensures proper governmental reporting and compliance
  • Identify, analyze and improve the existing process by recommending and implementing solutions in an innovative and logical manner
  • Identify opportunities to improve service to deliver a better customer experience and better efficiency
  • Implement and monitor the Quality framework to ensure Quality Assurance, Quality Audit, Quality improvement and Knowledge management initiatives are running effectively
Essential Education
  • A university degree or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent.
  • Minimum of 8-10 years of relevant previous experience in handling Indian employment law, statutory and effective HR processes


