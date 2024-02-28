Payroll SME

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Key Accountabilities:

Support with the procedures of preparation, documentation, and disbursement of all payroll checks, payroll taxes, and employee benefit payments

Perform reconciliation and validation of data according to predefined payroll processing procedures and standards

Compliance payments: compute and validate to ensure accurate and timely payments to the statutory authorities like EPFO, Professional taxes, income tax, etc.

Perform validation on payroll outputs, bank files, payroll journals, etc.

Responsible for leading third-party payroll vendors and acting as a liaison in the resolution of payroll problems between vendors and bp

Work with cross-functional teams like Finance, Treasury, Tax, and Legal teams to formulate processes/policies

Resolve sophisticated payroll issues that have been intensified or are difficult to interpret

Handle exit administration such as resignation, retirement, duplication, etc.

Be responsible for the third-party administration processing such as vendor invoicing and coordination with Finance for payment, etc.

Provides operational support and inputs to local country Centre of Excellence (CoEs)

Responsible for employee communication for any updates in relation to payroll and local statutory. This includes drafting communication team before releasing it to the targeted audience

Responsible for ensuring (BCP) is constantly reviewed, updated, and tested to ensure BCP readiness.

Ensures proper documentation for controls and audits

Ensures proper governmental reporting and compliance

Identify, analyze and improve the existing process by recommending and implementing solutions in an innovative and logical way

Find opportunities to improve service to deliver a better customer experience and better efficiency

Implement and oversee the Quality framework to ensure Quality Assurance, Quality Audit, Quality improvement and Knowledge management initiatives are running efficiently

Education:

Bachelors Degree

Minimum of 8-10 years of relevant previous experience in handling Indian employment law, statutory and effective HR processes



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

