Payroll SME

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ075234
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

HR Group


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

  • Support with the procedures of preparation, documentation, and disbursement of all payroll checks, payroll taxes, and employee benefit payments
  • Perform reconciliation and validation of data according to predefined payroll processing procedures and standards
  • Compliance payments: compute and validate to ensure accurate and timely payments to the statutory authorities like EPFO, Professional taxes, income tax, etc.
  • Perform validation on payroll outputs, bank files, payroll journals, etc.
  • Responsible for leading third-party payroll vendors and acting as a liaison in the resolution of payroll problems between vendors and bp
  • Work with cross-functional teams like Finance, Treasury, Tax, and Legal teams to formulate processes/policies
  • Resolve sophisticated payroll issues that have been intensified or are difficult to interpret
  • Handle exit administration such as resignation, retirement, duplication, etc.
  • Be responsible for the third-party administration processing such as vendor invoicing and coordination with Finance for payment, etc.
  • Provides operational support and inputs to local country Centre of Excellence (CoEs)
  • Responsible for employee communication for any updates in relation to payroll and local statutory. This includes drafting communication team before releasing it to the targeted audience
  • Responsible for ensuring (BCP) is constantly reviewed, updated, and tested to ensure BCP readiness.
  • Ensures proper documentation for controls and audits
  • Ensures proper governmental reporting and compliance
  • Identify, analyze and improve the existing process by recommending and implementing solutions in an innovative and logical way
  • Find opportunities to improve service to deliver a better customer experience and better efficiency

Implement and oversee the Quality framework to ensure Quality Assurance, Quality Audit, Quality improvement and Knowledge management initiatives are running efficiently

Education:

  • Bachelors Degree
  • Minimum of 8-10 years of relevant previous experience in handling Indian employment law, statutory and effective HR processes


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

