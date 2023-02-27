Payroll Senior Specialist

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our People & Culture Services Team and advance your career as an

Senior Payroll Specialist



People & Culture Services + Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised & standardised People & Culture services for bp from several geographical delivery centres. The Senior Payroll Specialist is responsible for the end-to-end payroll process of GBS Hungary by the highest quality of task execution while actively supporting the business in payroll and social insurance related topics and fully complying to Hungarian legislation. The Senior Payroll Specialist cooperates closely with the local delivery team and with the wider P&C S+S team along the above topics while serves as a first point of contact towards GBS Europe employees in related queries.

In this role You will:

Manage the entire payroll process end-to-end

Ensure all necessary data entries related to payroll and labour administration happen on time

Manage the monthly closing process, prepare monthly cross-check reports to be able to grant the maximum level of data quality in payroll and personal data

Manage mid-month transfers with no supervision

Consistently monitor and review the used IT systems’ performance, identify gaps and recommend enhancements

Manage the payroll-related tasks and labour administration with minimum or no supervision

Check legally correct data entries, the timely interface runs

Manage taxation related activities for Hungarian and expatriate employees as well

Pro-actively manage the cafeteria system and modify policy in line with legislation changes

Prepare different types of reports (ad hoc and permanent) from the used systems when it is required

Establish and keep effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders including employees, line manager, providers

Provide support to BSC staff in answering queries relating to payroll and basic labour related matters

Take part in HR-related projects

What You will need to be successful:

University Degree, preferably in economics

Fluency in English and Hungarian

Social Insurance and Payroll Education

3+ years of experience in the payroll field preferably in BSC/SSC environment, or FMCG (HR admin or HR generalist experience is a plus)

Analytical and critical thinking skills

Ability to work with IT Systems, strong Excell skills

Self-starter with the ability to work under minimal or no supervision

Great time management and prioritization skills

Comfortable working to tight deadlines

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora office e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment