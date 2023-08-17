Payroll Senior Specialist

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team and advance your career as a

Payroll Senior Specialist

The Payroll Senior Specialist is responsible for the end-to-end payroll process of GBS Hungary by the highest quality of task execution while actively supporting the business in payroll and social insurance related topics and fully complying to Hungarian legislation. The Payroll Senior Specialist collaborates closely with the local delivery team and with the wider P&C S+S team along the above topics while serves as a first point of contact towards GBS Europe employees in related queries.

In this role You will:

Own the entire payroll process end-to-end

Ensure all vital data entries related to payroll and labour administration happen on time

Handle the monthly closing process, prepare monthly cross check reports to be able to grant maximum level of data quality in payroll and personal data

Run mid-month transfers with no supervision

Consistently supervise and review the used IT systems’ performance, identify gaps and recommend improvements

Lead the payroll related tasks and labour administration with minimum or no supervision

Check legally accurate data entries, timely interface runs

Handle taxation related activites for Hungarian and expatriate employees as well

Pro-actively handle the cafeteria system and modify policy in line with legislation changes

Prepare different type of reports (ad hoc and permanent) from the used systems when it is required

Establish and keep effective relationships with internal and external collaborators including employees, line manager, providers

Provide support to BSC staff on answering queries relating to payroll and basic labour related matters

Take part in HR related projects

What You will need to be successful:

University Degree, preferably in economics

Social Insurance and Payroll education

3+ years proven experience in the payroll field preferably in BSC/SSC environment, or FMCG

HR admin or HR generalist experience is a plus

Desirable criteria:

Shown analytical thinking with and ability to quickly translate data and solve complex problems

Understanding of how the BP organization works, and the range of contacts that need to be made to obtain payroll data

Self starter with ability to work under minimal or no supervision.

Problem solving personality, continuously seeking for development opportunities

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Comfortable working to tight deadlines

Ability to work with IT Systems, strong Excell skills

Actively promotes a positive team environment

Goes above and beyond of contribution and performance

Focuses effort and prioritises work to deliver business value

Progresses issues, even when only partial information is available

Demonstrates shared dedication to team success

Bias for action - does things before being asked to or forced to by events

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.