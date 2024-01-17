Payroll Senior Specialist

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Finance



HR Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for supporting HR Services delivery which may include providing payroll services, supporting internal HR and cross HR Delivery Centre operational and service management reporting, resolving complex queries or provide guidance on the organisational data change process and to process organisational data change requests and mass data uploads.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Ensuring the accuracy of payroll preparation and processing, tax filing and remittance, benefits maintenance, and other related payments.

Perform reconciliation and validation of data according to predefined payroll processing procedures and standards

Support end-to-end Benefit administration processing such as benefit enrolment, shift allowance, medical allowance, pension, etc.

Compliance payments – compute and validate to ensure accurate and timely payments to the statutory authorities like EPFO, Professional taxes, income tax, Labor welfare fund, etc.

Responsible to collect inputs from the internal stakeholders and ensuring 100% data accuracy

Leave administration processing such as unpaid leave, employees returning from leave, and leave balance inquiries

Exit administration processing such as resignation, retirement, redundancy, and termination. Activities include preparation of these exit packages and letters

Third Party administration processing such as vendor invoicing and coordination with Finance for payment, etc.

Act as Tier 2 support for inquiries pertaining to compensation, benefits, payroll, and tax.

Active daily management of service request queue system to ensure appropriate workload/effort assignment for efficient service delivery

Accountable for local country payroll and statutory processing, to ensure compliance to legal, fiscal, and regulatory requirements. This includes any form of remunerations, statutory contributions, fund release to statutory bodies, tax reporting and clearances, and payment to vendors and employees.

Ensure payroll services are delivered in accordance to agreed performance matrixes and adhere to global HR Standard Operating Procedure.

Accountable for payroll, tax, and any external statutory audits

Coordinates with Finance teams to ensure all the financial related transactions relating to payroll activities are in place (e.g. financial postings, fund availability in treasury)

A university degree or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent.

Technical Capability

Minimum of 4-5 years of relevant previous experience in handling India payroll, well versed with employment law, statutory requirements, and payroll accounting

Breadth and depth across the local regulatory requirements and able to provide professional advice and act as a coach to others in most of the areas

Prior experience in HR Shared Service centre in a multi-national organization

Proven track record in delivering high-quality customer experience

Analytical thinking –able to quickly and effectively generate and analyze arrange of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions

Digital fluency - not only comfortable and competent using technology to enable and enhance ways of working and thinking, also comfortable in the wider digital environment and the interface with a business transformation including people, processes and data driven actions.

Risk Management – acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes

steps to mitigate against risks in this space and knows when to escalate any concerns.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

