Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Role synopsis:

We’re modernising and simplifying the way we run HR in BP and our Global HR Services team is at the heart of this new way of working. Every effort is taken to ensure consistency and standardisation of the HR processes across the globe. However, we understand that every country has their outstanding policy requirements and there is still a need to support them.

The Payroll Senior Specialist is accountable for the payroll processing and local administration activities for base location entities. This role is responsible to ensure payroll is processed according to schedule and comply to local tax and statutory requirement. This role requires close collaboration with Country HR to ensure any legal, fiscal and regulatory changes or implementations are handled accordingly.

Key Accountabilities:

Ensuring the accuracy of payroll preparation and processing, tax filing and remittance, benefits maintenance, and other related payments.

Perform reconciliation and validation of data according to predefined payroll processing procedures and standards

Support end-to-end Benefit administration like benefit enrolment, shift allowance, medical allowance, pension, etc.

Compliance payments – compute and validate to ensure accurate and timely payments to the statutory authorities like EPFO, Professional taxes, income tax, Labor welfare fund, etc.

Responsible to collect inputs from the internal collaborators and ensuring 100% data accuracy

Leave management processing unpaid leave, employees returning from leave, and leave balance inquiries

Exit resignation, retirement, excess, and termination. Activities include preparation of these exit packages and letters

Third Party processing such as vendor invoicing and coordination with Finance for payment, etc.

Act as Tier 2 support for inquiries pertaining to compensation, benefits, payroll, and tax.

Active daily management of service request queue system to ensure appropriate workload/effort assignment for efficient service delivery

Accountable for local country payroll and statutory processing, to ensure compliance to legal, fiscal, and regulatory requirements. This includes any form of remunerations, statutory contributions, fund release to statutory bodies, tax reporting and clearances, and payment to vendors and employees.

Ensure payroll services are delivered in accordance to agreed performance matrixes and implement to global HR Standard Operating Procedure.

Accountable for payroll, tax, and any external statutory audits

Coordinates with Finance teams to ensure all the financial related transactions relating to payroll activities are in place (e.g. financial postings, fund availability in treasury)

Education and qualification:

Minimum of 6-8 years of work experience in handling India payroll, proficient with employment law, statutory requirements, and payroll accounting. Breadth and depth across the local regulatory requirements and able to provide professional advice and act as a mentor to others in most of the areas. Prior experience in HR Shared Service centre in a multi-national organization

Experience in delivering high-quality customer experience



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.