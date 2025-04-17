This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function develops a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.



We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.



Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organisation within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.



The purpose of the Payroll Senior Specialist role is to ensure accurate payroll delivery including payroll preparation activities aligned to the various payroll calendars and in coordination with the outsourced service provider and provides transactional support and payroll query management.



What you will do:

Prepares and monitors payroll data ensuring processes and data are in place for payroll processing per local country requirements and regulations

Works in coordination with the outsourced service provider(s) to ensure build to gross data is prepared and submitted in line with agreed payroll calendars, reviews pre-payroll run data and verification, and provides final sign off to vendor prior to final payroll runs to employees.

Conducts start of year and end of year payroll administration activities and payroll administration preparation and processing activities for their country working with 3rd party

Supports audits and regulatory requests for payroll data and responds to and processes requests for changes to Payroll data

Monitors payroll input data quality (e.g. rewards, performance, time and attendance etc.) and process payroll impacts

Provides subject matter expertise in all payroll processes and a sound knowledge of end to end payroll delivery for their country Identifies, raises and applies continuous improvements to services



What you will need:

Degree or professional qualification in a relevant field, or equivalent experience

Minimum of 3 -5 years working with and processing US payroll.

Actively working to develop capability with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.



Technical Skills:

HR Administration experience and associated systems

Good knowledge of Payroll systems

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and efficiently analyse system generated data to provide insights (talent, reward, performance) and assimilate data and information from a range of sources to advise business insights

Proficient in using MS Office/Office365 application

Ability to effectively multitask and prioritise work in a demanding business environment to ensure goals and timelines are met

Risk Management – able to handle less complex ER/IR cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating risk. Knows when to seek coaching and advice from senior colleagues/legal.



Behavioral Skills:

Solution focus – seeks to identify solutions which will contribute to client and/or enhance relationships and ways of working

Collaborator management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with key business and HR collaborators. Developing partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is building and applying skills in active listening, influencing and communication

Business insight & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the BP business strategy and drivers, and seeks to consider the commercial implications of HR decisions and actions.

Aware that HR is an enabler of the business and seeks to ensure HR solutions lead to enhanced business effectiveness and results. Puts the customer/business at the heart of all recommendations



Why join us?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.