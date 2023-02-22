Payroll Service Lead

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Responsible for managing an HR Services team ensuring excellence in service delivery which may include ensuring effective employee query and problem/escalation resolution, resolving complex queries and problems raised by the customer, providing expertise on process and policy applicability or providing advice and guidance on reporting content and the reporting processes.

Key Accountabilities

S upervise the procedures of preparation, documentation, and disbursement of all payroll checks, payroll taxes, and employee benefit payments

Responsible for managing third-party payroll vendors and acting as a liaison in the resolution of payroll problems between vendor and BP.

Work with cross-functional teams like Finance, Treasury, Tax, and Legal teams to formulate policies and processes

Provides operational support and inputs to local country Centre of Excellence (CoEs) teams such as Reward and Tax on any new or update to employee’s compensation and benefits and ensure proper governance and change control.

Responsible for ensuring the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) around the payroll process is constantly reviewed, updated, and tested to ensure BCP readiness.

Responsible for employee communication for any updates in relation to payroll and local statutory. This includes drafting communication and consulting Country HR and Communication team before releasing it to the targeted audience

Ensures proper documentation and compliance for internal controls and audits.

Ensures proper governmental reporting and compliance.

Assist in planning and overseeing the daily activities of the team.

Promotes collaboration and accountability to meet team goals.

Acts as the subject matter expert and provides guidance to the team members on day-to-day operations.

Identify, analyze and improve the existing process by recommending and implementing solutions in an innovative and logical manner.

Resolve complex payroll issues that have been escalated or are difficult to interpret

Implement and monitor the Quality framework to ensure Quality Assurance, Quality Audit, Quality improvement and Knowledge management initiatives are running effectively

Identify opportunities to improve service to deliver a better customer experience and better efficiency

Essential Education:

A university degree or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent.

Minimum of 10 years of relevant previous experience in handling India employment law, statutory and effective HR processes



Technical Capability

Deep understanding of Indian Payroll, legislation, taxation, payroll accounting, and payroll controls to ensure timely and accurate payments

Deep experience in overseeing payroll systems – Workday, Excelity and ADP experience highly desirable

Breadth and depth across the local regulatory requirements and able to provide professional advice and act as a coach to others in most of the areas

Prior experience in HR Shared Service center in a multi-national organization

Proven track record in delivering high-quality customer experience

Analytical thinking –able to quickly and effectively generate and analyze data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions

Digital fluency - not only comfortable and competent in using technology to enable and enhance ways of working and thinking, also comfortable in the wider digital environment and the interface with a business transformation including people, processes and data-driven actions.

Risk Management – acts with a high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes

steps to mitigate risks in this space and knows when to escalate any concerns.

Responsible for managing an HR Services team ensuring excellence in service delivery which may include ensuring effective employee query and problem/escalation resolution, resolving complex queries and problems raised by the customer, providing expertise on process and policy applicability or providing advice and guidance on reporting content and the reporting processes.