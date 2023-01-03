Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a



Payroll Specialist

Services + Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised people services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for bp’s footprint. Services + Solutions are the first point of contact for people related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience.

In this role You will:

Provide administrative support to the entire payroll process end-to-end

Support that all necessary data entries related to payroll and labour administration happen on time

Participate in the monthly closing process and prepare monthly cross check reports to be able to grant maximum level of data quality based on the guidelines of the Senior Payroll Specialist and Senior Social Insurance Specialist

Support internal (ie. Finance team) and external reporting (NAV reporting like new hires, monthly tax reporting)

Manage the payroll related tasks and labour administration with minimal supervision

Prepare employer certificates based on request

Support the social insurance processes and documentation

Establish and keep effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders including employees, line manager, providers

Provide support to BSC staff on answering queries relating to payroll and basic labour related matters

Take part in HR related projects

What You will need to be successful:

1-2 years of experience in the payroll field preferably in BSC / SSC environment

University Degree, preferably in economics

Payroll and Social Insurance certification or ongoing studies

Fluent English knowledge

Proven analytical thinking with an ability to quickly translate data and solve complex problems

Understanding of how the BP organization works, and the range of contacts that need to be made to obtain payroll data

Self starter with ability to work under minimal supervision

Excellent interpersonal skills

Comfortable working to tight deadlines

Ability to work with IT Systems, strong Excel skill

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested