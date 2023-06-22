This role is not eligible for relocation

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Payroll Specialist

The goal of the position is:

timely and accurate processing of Polish payroll salaries, payments and deductions, in line with Polish laws and regulations and internal BP policies and procedures

supporting employees and managers in the area of labour law and country regulations impacting payroll and salaries

ensuring that all internal and external audit results are compliant with policies and regulations.

You would also be responsible for managing the whole process and for completion of tasks within the team.

In this role you will:

Lead accurate and timely calculation of salaries (for all types of employment contracts and for 3 entities), as well as executing the end-to-end payroll process which activities are including but not limited to: preparing payslips, documenting of cash money transfers, payroll accounting, TAX, PPK and ZUS premiums reconciliation.

Update the process and systems in compliance with new legal regulations.

Manage correspondence with local authorities: Tax Office, National Health Insurance, etc.

In case of detecting an error, handle timely clarification and resolution.

Manage stakeholders' relations: reply to inquiries and give advice to managers and employees, preparing employment verification, etc.

Prepare data and reports for analysis and audit purposes, as well as for the finance department and the National Statistics Office.

Actively participate in internal and external audits.

Manage the process of transferring salaries into employees' bank accounts.

Identify risks in operations and internal processes.

Run payroll tests.

Analyze changes in labour law and regulations that have impact on payroll, tax, or benefits.

Support and share knowledge with other team members, assist in the on-boarding process

Take part in payroll team projects.

What You will need to be successful:

Good English and Polish command - at least B2 level.

Payroll background with at least 4-5 years working experience. Additional HR experience above payroll can be an advantage.

Excellent knowledge of frequently changing laws and regulations that have direct impact on payroll calculations.

Experience with different software: payroll system SIMPLE, ZUS – Płatnik, Platforma ZUS – PUE, Excel, SAP, banking systems.

Good knowledge of finance and/or accounting areas.

Extraordinary attention to details ensuring that all internal and external audits are compliant with policies and regulations.

Continuous Improvement mindset, always looking for ways to improve processes and better ways of delivering results.

Readiness to participate in training courses in order to update and / or extend specialist knowledge.

Excellent work organization and ability to independently prioritize small team's as well as your own work.

Strong communication skills.

Good project management and ability to handle multiple priorities.

High level of personal integrity and proven ability to deal with confidential information.

Analytical skills.

Openness to new technologies and solutions.

Proactive attitude.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract.

Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support.

Additional days off.

Equity matching program.

And many other benefits.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

