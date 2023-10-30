Payroll Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting Payroll delivery which will include providing payroll services, supporting internal HR and other stakeholders (including external providers), and resolving queries to ensure accurate and timely payroll



Job Description:

Main responsibilities:

Work closely with the Payroll Delivery Lead to deliver payroll-related transactions and projects, including but not limited to:

Monitor payroll input data quality, using prescribed processes, to ensure the payroll is run accurately and on time, and to country requirements and regulations

Maintain payroll processing system and data by gathering, calculating, and inputting data

Validation of interface between HR and payroll systems, including resolution of failed feeds

Investigate and resolve staff queries relating to pay including salary, deductions/payments (e.g. share schemes, benefits, car schemes, allowances) and absence, within SLAs.

Direct liaison with employees, HR, Reward & Benefits, Equities and external partners to ensure accurate payroll and reporting outsourced payroll provider and third parties (using Case Management Systems)

Provide support for escalations to the HR community regarding payroll queries, liaise with vendor partners to ensure accurate payroll

Monthly reporting and paying over of employee pension contributions

Process same day and third party payments to both employees and third parties

Offer subject matter expertise to BP Tax, Finance, Benefits, Pensions and Equities as needed in support of pay related activities and projects

Oversee the overpayments and reclaim process, liaising with HR to ensure consistent application of the Overpayments Policy

Identify and apply continuous process improvements, keeping Local User Guides (process documents) up to date and accurate

Support audits and regulatory requests for payroll data and respond to and process requests for changes to Payroll data

Experience & skills required:

Payroll experience essential

Highly numerate / strong analytical skills required

Proficiency with Excel spreadsheets

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with high volumes, to strict deadlines

Attention to detail

‘One Team’ mind set, with strong drive to achieve excellence

Able to apply judgement and common sense

Analytical

Able to take initiative, and raise questions

Empathetic yet with the ability to be assertive when required

Direct interaction/experience within an HR function/employees preferred

Good written communication skills

Job Information & main systems used:

Fast paced role, with prioritising tasks essential

This is not end-to-end payroll but rather preparation, input and validation of the data for an external payroll provider

Involves liaison directly with employees, HR, Reward & Benefits, Equities and external partners to ensure accurate payroll and reporting

Workday (HR)

GlobalView (SAP payroll)

Salesforce (CRM)

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

