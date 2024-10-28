Job summary

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join us as Payroll Specialist!

Parental cover role for 18 months.

We are an international team, please submit your CV in English.

In this role, you will be responsible for:

Accurate and timely calculation of salaries (for all types of employment contracts), as well as performing the end-to-end payroll process, including preparing payslips and documents of cash money transfers.

Preparing monthly and annual income tax calculations.

Monthly calculations of national health insurance deductions.

Preparing and implementation salary payments and payments of legal obligations: Taxes, social security, etc.

Preparing and sending data to the national health insurance.

Handling payroll documentation, sick leaves and sick leave administration.

Cooperating with local government authorities: Tax Office, National Health Insurance, etc.

Collaboration with other departments in BP, especially: HR, Finance, IT, Legal.

Managing and calculating debt collector deductions.

Active participation in audits.

Running money transfers of salaries.

Supporting and sharing knowledge with other team members, helping to onboard new team members.

Managing PPK – long-term saving scheme.

Preparing data and reports for analysis and audit purposes, as well as for the finance department.

Participating in payroll projects, running payroll tests.

Ongoing analysis of changes in labor law and regulations that have an impact on payroll, tax, or benefits.

Analyzing monthly balance account and an explanation of the differences.

Identifying risks in operations and internal processes.

Deputizing for Manager in case of absence and representing the team in various meetings with stakeholders.

What you will need to be successful:

3-4 years minimum overall experience in a related field (HR or Payroll).

At least 1-2 years of experience in Polish payroll is a must.

Fluency in Polish language and at least intermediate English level.

Good knowledge of one of the following softwares: SAP, SIMPLE, Płatnik, ADP.

Excellent knowledge of Polish labor law and tax regulations impacting payroll.

Analytical skills.

Bachelor’s degree is preferred.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support

Additional days off

Equity matching program

And many other benefits



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Communication, Employee and labour relations, Global Perspective, Human Resources (HR), Organizational knowledge, Payment Handling, Payroll, Payroll Processing, Payroll Services, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.