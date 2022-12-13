Payroll & LDC Team Lead, Corporate

This is an opportunity to join us in a crucial time in our transition. To make your mark on a team that’s bringing together our finance activities into one integrated team that will underpin our success. You can be sure that your skills will be taking us closer to our goal of being net zero by 2050 – or sooner.
The Payroll and Corporate P&C Services Lead will be responsible for the management of the ANZ Payrolls and ultimately the local oversight of the Corporate P&C Services.
This includes working in partnership with regional P&C Services teams, global product and process owners, outsourced vendors, and local P&C and business stakeholders. This Leadership role will ensure that our payroll structure, resources and portfolios, processes, size and scope are aligned to support the P&C function. In addition, they will have oversight of local requirements and service delivery for our Corporate P&C Services.
The role is also from a delivery perspective responsible for the assurance, compliance, control and overarching management of the Australian and New Zealand payroll function, collaborating and integrating with global and local service and system providers to ensure that all payments, transactions and deductions are processed in line with agreed timelines and service level agreements. The role will have a strong focus on adherence to controls in payroll processing and overseeing reconciliation of the payrolls.
They will collaborate and partner effectively with other local and regional teams, and local and global BP teams to pre-empt and deliver on reporting and data requirements, and regulatory submissions. It is critical that this roles partners successfully across the P&C community, and with the business leaders and partners that we support.
About You: