Payroll & LDC Team Lead, Corporate

This is an opportunity to join us in a crucial time in our transition. To make your mark on a team that’s bringing together our finance activities into one integrated team that will underpin our success. You can be sure that your skills will be taking us closer to our goal of being net zero by 2050 – or sooner.



The Payroll and Corporate P&C Services Lead will be responsible for the management of the ANZ Payrolls and ultimately the local oversight of the Corporate P&C Services.



This includes working in partnership with regional P&C Services teams, global product and process owners, outsourced vendors, and local P&C and business stakeholders. This Leadership role will ensure that our payroll structure, resources and portfolios, processes, size and scope are aligned to support the P&C function. In addition, they will have oversight of local requirements and service delivery for our Corporate P&C Services.



The role is also from a delivery perspective responsible for the assurance, compliance, control and overarching management of the Australian and New Zealand payroll function, collaborating and integrating with global and local service and system providers to ensure that all payments, transactions and deductions are processed in line with agreed timelines and service level agreements. The role will have a strong focus on adherence to controls in payroll processing and overseeing reconciliation of the payrolls.



They will collaborate and partner effectively with other local and regional teams, and local and global BP teams to pre-empt and deliver on reporting and data requirements, and regulatory submissions. It is critical that this roles partners successfully across the P&C community, and with the business leaders and partners that we support.



About You:



Tertiary Qualification (Finance, Accounting, Payroll or Equivalent)

Prior experience in payroll leadership, compliance, enterprise agreements and employment types.

Deep experience working with HRMS and payroll systems – Workday, Salesforce, Chris21, Kronos and SAP (desirable)

Deep understanding of Australian Payroll and nuances; knowledge of New Zealand payroll legislation and execution advantageous

Working knowledge of Taxation Law and Superannuation Legislation

Practical understanding of working with EBA’s and Award employees

Demonstrated experience in leading, developing and coaching local and offshore teams.

Strong partnering and vendor management capability; Proven track record managing multiple stakeholders effectively

Exceptional judgment and prioritisation skills

Strong commercial & business acumen and understanding of customer impacts

Innovative and creative thinking to solve problems

High attention to detail and a strong commitment to service excellence

About the benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values

We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, super, annual leave loading & fuel discounts

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

Career development and mentoring programs

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

‘Who we are’, which describes the framework of three beliefs - Live our purpose, Play to win, Care for others with safety at the heart of everything.