Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our People & Culture Services Team and advance your career as a

Payroll & Social Security SME



The Payroll & Social Security Subject Matter Expert (SME) is responsible for the coordination of the national payroll and social insurance-related activities in compliance with company policies and statutory regulations and related process improvements.



In this role You will:

Coordinate the Payroll Expert’s and Specialist’s daily professional work (without people management responsibility), taking part in payroll closing and salary payment process, off-cycle, and month-end transfers being a substitute of the Payroll Expert in case of absence.

Review of the existing payroll and social insurance-related processes (eg. exit process, maternity process), building and implementing optimized, automatized processes, developing and maintaining control points, updating the policies, SOP-s, and job aids accordingly and in compliance with internal and legal requirements.

Supervise cafeteria selection, invoice payment, cafeteria policy overview

Supervise and coordinate internal assignment activities and related taxation activities

Manage the internal (ie. Finance team) and external reporting (NAV reporting like new hires, monthly tax reporting)

Ensure all necessary data entries related to payroll and labour administration happen on time

Manage the payroll process end-to-end (BP BSC Kft and BP Europe SE/AirBP) and coordinate the monthly closing process, prepare monthly cross-check reports to be able to grant the maximum level of data quality in payroll and personal data

Prepare employer certificates based on request

Tracking of legislations, consistently monitoring and reviewing payroll system performance, identifying gaps and recommending enhancements as required

Participation and representation of the Payroll team in related COP and HR projects according to the global and local requirements

Establish effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders, provide support to the employees regarding social insurance topics.

Participate and represent the team in internal and external audits

Ensure a high level of service delivery to supported businesses to meet agreed Service Level Agreements, Key Performance Indicators, targets and budgets.

What You will need to be successful:

Fluent Hungarian and English language knowledge

University Degree, preferably in economics

Payroll and Social Insurance certification

4+ years of professional experience in the Hungarian payroll and social insurance area

Proven experience in the field of social insurance, labour law, and personal income tax

Proven analytical thinking with an ability to quickly translate data and solve complex problems

Excellent interpersonal skills

Comfortable working to tight deadlines

Ability to work with IT Systems, strong Excel skill is required, SAP and/or Workday knowledge are preferred

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora office

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment